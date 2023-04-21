The theme for this year’s Visions magazine literally came to me, appropriately enough, at church.
My family and I were attending Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anna’s Catholic Church, and as I looked around at the packed sanctuary, seeing so many of my friends and neighbors coming together to worship the Good Lord at the start of the Easter season, I thought to myself, we are so fortunate to live in a place like Walton County surrounded by all these good people.
In fact, we are blessed. No, we are, in fact, #WaltonBlessed.
After struggling for days to come up with a theme, maybe the most important aspect of getting our signature Visions project underway, I received some divine inspiration, right there in church.
From that flowed all the tremendous stories we get to share with you about why we are all so blessed to be in Walton County, as well as, the people, places and things serving as blessings to this special community.
Like our great young people locally. If the nightly news has you concerned about the values being instilled in the next generation, a valid concern by the way, you might feel a little better when you read about how many local students are voluntarily signing up for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Walton County. I know I did.
Or what a blessing expanded business, shopping and economic development opportunities have been for the residents — and future residents — of our great community.
Or the quality of life amenities we are blessed with here in Walton County. From the new town green under construction in downtown Monroe, which is going to be awesome, folks, to all the walking trails and parks local residents can take advantage of in Walton County and so much more. Just about anything you want to do you can do right here. No more having to leave home to find it.
Or the real blessing here in Walton County: its people. From this year’s Community Spirit Award winner, whose right turn many years ago turned into the right move for him, his family and Walton County; to our Unsung Heroes, who are finally being recognized for all they do for the community; to our Youth of the Year, which this year hails from Social Circle High School, and Employer of the Year, the very definition of a family-owned business. These are all terrific folks with terrific stories we are so fortunate to share.
So be sure you pick up a copy of Wednesday’s newspaper with Visions inside and find out why we are so #WaltonBlessed to be part of this special place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.