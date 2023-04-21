The theme for this year’s Visions magazine literally came to me, appropriately enough, at church.  

  My family and I were attending Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Anna’s Catholic Church, and as I looked around at the packed sanctuary, seeing so many of my friends and neighbors coming together to worship the Good Lord at the start of the Easter season, I thought to myself, we are so fortunate to live in a place like Walton County surrounded by all these good people.

