Without further ado, here are my Top 10 movies of 2022:
10. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: It had a lot to live up to after the death of lead Chadwick Boseman, but this film mostly sticks the landing.
9. Turning Red. Pixar remains the best in turning childhood milestones into fantastic metaphors that translate into magical adventures and this Chinese-infused take on anime tropes and puberty jokes is no different.
8. Crimes of the Future: The hardest to describe movie of the year, in which human evolution, body horror and the art world collide in a mystifying fusion of cinematic creepiness.
7. The Batman: Did we need another Batman movie? Maybe not, but the one we got was a surprising success of dark superhero action with a welcome core of hopefulness at the center.
6. The Fabelmans. Steven Spielberg delivers his own origin story in this wonderful examination of a Jewish childhood infused with the magic of moviemaking, with the mix of wonder and tragedy that only our finest living filmmaker could deliver.
5. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: It’s great to get a proper whodunit on the screen once more, especially one as good as its predecessor. Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is already one of the great movie detectives two films in and I’m willing to follow him for any number of sequels.
4. Everything Everywhere All at Once: Marvel taught us about the multiverse, but this film is the one that really makes the concept sing. A over-the-top fabulist fable about family trauma, the immigrant experience, bad tax audits, the combat efficiency of a fanny pack and how much everything really is on an everything bagel, this movie will blow your mind. It’s most engaging emotional scene involves rocks with googly eyes glued on. Yes, that’s an endorsement.
3. The Northman. The historic epic seems to come and go as a Hollywood trend, but maybe they’d stick around for longer if they were all as fever dream intense as this Viking revenge drama that feels less like an action flick and more like a living vision of an actual different era.
2. Nope. A sci-fi horror film about the media age, with some of the most fascinating imagery in the genre this year, as well as some of the most horrifying. Plus, the amazing climax literally involves a character doing the Akira slide, bless Jordnan Peele.
1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. It’s been some time since an animated movie made the top of one of my lists, but this stop-motion fantasia about the little wooden boy, transformed into a meditation on mortality in fascist Italy between world wars, more than earns it. A joy to behold. Whatever you expect, this is something more. See it.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
