Judge Horace Johnson Jr. was one of the nicest people you would ever meet. To know him was to understand what genuine kindness could be. He was honest and fair. His loss diminishes everyone who knew him.
Judge Johnson died last Wednesday morning at his home in Covington, and there are a lot of folks feeling empty right now ruing the sentiments they should have shared with him when they could. Count me among them. I wish I had recited that first paragraph to him in person.
Judge Johnson was my classmate from the first day he arrived at E.L. Ficquett School as a fourth grader, one of four students — Mark Wise, Mike Jackson and Velma Duncan were the others — whose families courageously chose to move forward the integration of Newton County schools. From that day to our graduation in 1975 we had nearly every class together.
Horace was two years younger than everyone in our class, making his successful transition both socially and academically all the more remarkable. Most of his classmates even now probably had no idea he was just 16 when he graduated.
He was voted into the Key Club as a freshman, one of the great honors in high school, and for four years was the only African American in the club.
That fact was symbolic of Horace’s academic career. He was nearly always the only person integrating the room. Even as schools fully integrated four years after Horace arrived at Ficquett, his experience remained quite different from many of his classmates.
There’s no doubt it was difficult, but it never affected his interactions with his classmates.
He succeeded and excelled during an incredibly difficult time of change and uncertainty. Horace earned everything he received and no doubt passed all of it down to his own sons.
Years later we corre- sponded weekly while his son James was a star football player at William and Mary and we followed their march to the national championship game. When his younger son, Bryant, was accepted to Stanford, the pride and excitement were every bit as great.
His legacy is humbling and inspiring.
There’s a lot of talk right now about the people and symbols we’ve chosen to inspire us and whether or not those people possessed the integrity and quality of character to merit the remembrance.
Horace was one of these people. He lived his life with integrity. He made a difference and was far from finished when Fate said otherwise. There is a part of him that will stay with all of us who knew him. We are thankful for that.
