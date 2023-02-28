Mike Collins proudly points to the fact that before 2022 he had never been elected to “anything in my life.”
Now a first-term United States Congressman, Collins has quickly found his footing in his new job and the reviews have been positive across the 10th Congressional District.
Collins was in Monroe this past Friday to officially open his in-state office and a large crowd of elected officials and citizens made it a point to welcome the trucking company executive.
After meeting with several local pastors, Collins talked with the large gathering before being handed the ceremonial scissors by representatives of the Walton County Chamber of Commerce. He also had a ceremonial swearing in with retired Alcovy Judicial Court judge John Ott giving Collins his oath of office.
Collins is a native of Jackson (Butts County) and admits he never thought he would be in this position. The 1985 graduate of Piedmont Academy in Monticello, Collins grew up in a political household as his father, Mac, was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-2005. Mac ran for U.S. Senate in 2004.
Mike Collins has always considered it an honor to represent his fellow citizens. He ran for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2014 before losing in the Republican runoff to eventual winner Jody Hice.
After serving four terms, Hice decided to seek other elected office and Collins quickly joined the race for what would be the vacant 10th Congressional District. It was once again a crowded GOP field with severeal quality candidates but Collins put forth a solid, grassroots campaign.
The 2022 Republican primary would see a runoff once again as Collins faced Vernon Jones, the candidate endorsed by former president Donald Trump. Collins was always a supporter of Trump’s and didn’t take offense at the endorsement going to his campaign opponent. Collins knew why the endorsement happened and that it really had to do with another race.
Once Collins and Jones got to a runoff, it was the solid ground game Collins and his campaign had put in place that made the difference. The runoff was not close and while he still had the formality of defeating the Democratic Party nominee, the 10th District race was all but decided. Collins told those in attendance at Friday’s ribbon cutting that he was honored to be there representing them. The 10th Congressional District covers more than 20 counties and Collins decided to put his office in Monroe.
The newly elected congressman has been splitting his time in Washington, D.C. and back home in Georgia. He said that he and his staff are available to help residents of the 10th District in any way they can. Family is very important to Collins. His married his high school sweetheart and the couple has three grown children. Family is something that has always been extremely important to Collins, something that was passed on to him and something he has passed on as well.
Collins will likely have his seat as long as he wants due to the makeup of the district. However, you can rest assured he is always going to work very hard for the district.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
