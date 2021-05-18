We’ve all heard the old adage, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Or, after last week’s scramble to fuel our vehicles here in Georgia and across the Southeast, one could say, “Gas shortages are nothing new.”
Customers “panic buying” at the pump was the latest source of inconvenience and daily stress following a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline’s computer systems. Authorities believe the company was hacked by suspected Russian or eastern European cyber criminals a couple of weeks ago.
(News of Russian criminals makes me think of cartoon villains Boris and Natasha. Where’s Bullwinkle the Moose and Rocky the flying squirrel when you need them?)
I digress …
Anyhow, Colonial Pipeline is based in Georgia, and had to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline that provides almost half of the East Coast’s fuel supply.
Colonial announced last week it had resumed normal operations but cautioned that service would take a few days to be fully restored. As of press time Tuesday, some gas stations in our area had gas to sell, and some were still waiting for refueling trucks. On my 25-mile commute to the Tribune office, I try to count the gas stations with lit fuel price signs, and those with dim signs and paper-bagged pumps.
I can’t tell you how relieved I was to find gas on Saturday. Like my neighbors, gas means I can commute to work and get to the grocery store. And, visit family we’ve not seen for ages because of the pandemic (now that we’re all vaccinated).
I thought about other people, like our elderly veterans, needing gas just to get to medical appointments. Crises like these can really impact those already struggling day to day. (Please thank these vets for their service this Memorial Day and again on Veterans Day in November.)
The last time Colonial Pipeline had a “crimp” in its supply was four years ago. My co-worker, Stephen Milligan, wrote an article in November 2016 about the shortage that resulted from Colonial shutting down two mainlines after an explosion on a Colonial fuel line in Shelby County, Alabama. Tragically, a worker died from the blast and five others were injured.
I also found a news story about the gas rationing in my birth state of New York in 2012, due to the nor’easter that hit New York City and Long Island on the heels of Superstorm Sandy.
My sister reminded me that our dad used to get up at 5 a.m. so he could get in line for gas before going to work in downtown Atlanta. That was in 1973, during the first oil crisis. I remember seeing long lines of motorists snake around gas stations on the evening news.
That crisis was sparked by OPEC. Members from Arab nations initiated an oil embargo against those nations thought to have supported Israel during the Yom Kippur War.
Six years later, in 1979, there was another oil crisis. That one was caused by a decrease in oil production following the Iranian Revolution. The Shah of Iran was overthrown and a theocratic government was installed, led by the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Yeah, the ’70s wasn’t all disco balls and bell bottomed jeans. Serious and long-lasting events that transpired 40-50 years ago continue to shape our world today.
Maybe we need to go back to carpooling. I wouldn’t mind company on my daily commute through the Walton countryside. Or more of us could consider buying hybrid or electric-powered vehicles. I’m also a proponent of public transit, where viable.
Guess we’ll see what the future holds. Just be sure to gas up before your gas meter needle hovers on empty.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.