I remember joking with my siblings when we were in our early 30s that our father seemed to regress backward to his childhood and actually act younger the older he got.
He laughed more frequently, took immense pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren and seemed better able to shrug off small annoyances when he reached his 60s. So much so, we’d look at each other and wonder, “Is this the same man who raised us?”
We theorized he chilled out the older he got because he was moving further away from trauma he experienced in his early teen years.
Robert Schneider survived the Holocaust and came to the states as a solemn young war refugee. Like so many children in the world who have endured war, he truly lost out on having a carefree childhood. But as the years passed, his invisible scars seemed to heal and he appeared to enjoy life’s small pleasures.
At the same mature stage of life, my husband’s parents also neglected to impose many of the same strict rules on their grandchildren that their own kids had to follow.
As long as the grandkids didn’t injure themselves or others, the doting grandparents would give in to many of our children’s whims.
My mother-in-law used to say she needed a raise just to pay for the adorable outfits she’d buy her young grandchildren.
Since my daughter was Norman and Maria Etheridge’s first grandchild, she was the lone lucky recipient until her brother and cousins came along. Rachel received the best gifts at Christmas. Her haul was always a bigger pile than her parents or aunt and uncle’s. She also managed to find the most Easter eggs, hidden in Maria and Norman’s flower garden. They’d drop broad hints about where to find them.
“Rachel, maybe there’s one behind the gnome!” “Try looking on the back porch.” “Do you think there’s one hidden in the grass underneath the mailbox?”
I used to joke that it would take us two weeks to de-program our kids from being thoroughly spoiled by the grandparents when they visited over spring or winter break.
Well, now it’s our turn. Frank and I have one grandchild, the smartest, prettiest and most talented 3-year-old in the world.
Every time I enter a Belk, J.C. Penny’s, Khol’s or Target department store, I am inextricably pulled to the girls apparel section. If we go into Walmart for one item, I come out with at least five – four of which are usually things I’ve bought for Vashti.
And now that we’re planning a family gathering at the beach in May, we’ve already purchased a child’s pink beach towel adorned with mermaids, a foam green folding beach chair with frilly umbrella and a 13-piece beach bucket set so she can create stunning sand art; or bury her grandpa in the sand. Oh, and yet another book to read at bedtime. Frank picked out a beautifully illustrated abridged version of Beatrix Potter’s “Peter Rabbit.”
Now my grown children look at us the same way, sigh and shake their heads.
“Who are you?” my son asks his father.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
