For me, like many Americans, Independence Day conjures up memories of backyard get-togethers, outdoor concerts, parades and fireworks displays.
Growing up in the suburbs on Long Island, my parents often hosted July 4th festivities. Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins along with close friends and their broods would bring side dishes and desserts to our home. We’d have tables and chairs set up on the deck, patio and grassy lawn. My dad and his friends would set up several charcoal grills to cook hamburgers, hotdogs and even skewered shrimp. There was also pasta covered with mussels in a white sauce. We spent a lot of time out on my dad’s boat, fishing and gathering mussels at low tide.
At dusk, the moms and aunts would hand the younger kids sparklers with strict rules about safety. The teens set off firecrackers in an empty lot. The most anyone worried about was injury from being careless around fireworks. Even during the turbulent ’60s, we young ones felt safe and our parents didn’t appear concerned about the state of our democracy.
I’m sure there was talk of politics among the adults. I was simply too young to care. I was aware, however, that there was a war in far off Vietnam. I remember my mom and her closest friends whispering about a neighbor whose son was killed in the conflict. My parents didn’t allow us kids to see the images of troops mired in Southeast Asian jungles broadcast on the nightly news. We were shooed out of the room when Walter Cronkite came on.
Sheltered as we were, the younger kids could tell there was tension between the middle-aged adults and our teenaged siblings. My big brother may be a grandparent now, but back then he was immersed in the counterculture, rebelling against the social confines of our parents’ generation.
When my children came along, we were a military family. Independence Day took on new meaning with my husband an active duty service member. We celebrated our national holiday with other Air Force families who also lived in base housing. No matter our differences — be they racial, religious, ethnic or political — we shared a common bond. Our active duty spouses had a common mission. Protecting democracy was personal.
This Independence Day, we will be celebrating our nation’s freedom with neighbors in our new hometown.
I expect to see people of all ages enjoying traditional July 4th festivities, as I’ve experienced throughout my life.
What gives me pause this year is the realization that our American democracy is not guaranteed.
I was depressed for weeks after the insurrection at the capitol in January. Seeing a violent mob attempt to halt a peaceful transfer of power was horrifying. Police officers were beaten for doing their duty, the vice president and legislators were threatened and traumatized and five human beings DIED. Do not gloss over the severity of the attack on our basic freedoms.
The polarization in this country is tearing at the fabric of our republic. We must find common ground as we work together to address a myriad of issues, at the local, state and federal levels.
When did truth become a dirty word? How can we restore faith in our democratic system of government that relies on free and fair elections?
No, I don’t believe the lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The truth IS the truth, no matter how unpopular.
I don’t know how to bridge the divide when so many people have been conned and refuse to accept factual evidence that no widespread voter fraud was committed. I fear we all might lose that precious privilege if we allow unscrupulous propagandists to continue eroding our faith in elections. The electoral system is not broken. The people who are desperately clinging to power and use every underhanded means to keep that control are broken.
I can only do what I can as one patriotic American (yes, even non-Christian Democrats can be patriots) to protect democracy. I do my research when it comes to the issues and candidates, and I vote.
Democracy is not perfect, but it is worth saving.
Pledge allegiance to the flag and to the truth this Independence Day.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.