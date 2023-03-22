We welcomed spring back on Monday of this week even thought it arrived with a bit of a chilly start.
Still, by the time you are reading this, it will actually feel more like spring and maybe even early summer.
Spring and summer are, without doubt, my favorite two seasons. Early fall is OK but you can definitely take winter and dispose of it, even the ones we have in Georgia.
Quite frankly, I had been fearing Old Man Winter was not finished causing havoc so the colder than normal temperatures in recent days were not really a surprise. In fact, many times March ends up being our coldest month and the best chance for snow.
By this time of the calendar, I am eager to be outside more working in my yard and spending the afternoon at a local ball field.
Spring has a magical way to replenish the mind, body and soul, and some of the things I look forward to include:
• The return of high school baseball: Once we get past the early part of the season when the weather is often still too cold and very windy, it is quite enjoyable spending an afternoon at the local ball park.
On those perfect afternoons when the sky is blue and the temperature is warm, it has always been one of the best parts of my job as a sports writer to cover local high school baseball action. Through the years I have been fortunate to witness some quality teams, and I have already been able to take in some games during the new season.
• Yard work: For many people, working in their yard is viewed as a necessary evil, and for a long time it was that way for me. Even when I bought my first (and to date only) house more than 20 years ago, I viewed it that way. However, in recent years I have turned yard work into a stress reliever. Being outside in the spring and summer soaking up the sun became something I looked forward to during the gloomy winter months. I have already thought of a couple of projects that I want to try this year and as a bonus, yard work is good exercise for me.
• Flowers: During the past few years my better half and I have tried our hands at planting various colorful flowers. Some do well and shoot up with many, full colorful blooms. Some haven’t done that great but part of the enjoyment is getting your hands dirty. We are eager to get started again once we know for sure winter is completely behind us.
• Fishing: When I was younger, I had a passion for fishing, although I admit I have not been in years. I keep saying I am going to take it up again but always never seem to have the time. Perhaps this is the year I will make time. I noticed recently that my high school alma mater had formed a competitive fishing team. Now that is something I might actually have excelled at back in the day.
At one time I enjoyed fishing so much I actually thought about doing it professionally.
• State-park relaxation: To me, state parks are one of our state’s most valuable resources.
Even during the winter months, I enjoy going although it’s certainly more enjoyable during the warmer months. For me it’s about relaxing and taking time to reflect.
Once spring arrives and continuing going all the way through the fall, I often make several trips a week when my work schedule allows.
I take my chair (the same one you see me sitting in at those baseball games) and just sit, often for a couple of hours. It’s physical and mental relaxation for me and during those stressful times we all deal with, it’s something I definitely need.
Spring is close to being here once again, and I am certainly glad. It’s often called the “the season of new beginnings” and it’s understandable as to why.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
