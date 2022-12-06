Netflix's original series “Wednesday” will keep you glued to your tv until you’ve finished it in its entirety.
Breaking through the all-too-typical habit of exploiting old titles for new, financial gains, the series accomplishes above and beyond the anticipation that follows the old charm of “The Addams Family.”
We find Wednesday Addams at a boarding school fit for all those who are almost as dark-hearted as she; they include those of the supernatural: werewolves, vampires, sirens, gorgons, etc. While there, injustices and attacks arise surrounding her and her family that seem to have deep, century-old ties.
These all occur surrounding the violent attacks of an unknown monster that plagues both the town of Jericho and Nevermore, her school. With each killing, you think you know one thing, but then the story takes another route – then another, and another.
Amid these leads and turns taken by her case, you get completely, emotionally immersed in the characters surrounding our protagonist (if that’s even the correct thing to call her).
Each classmate adds some much-needed color and dimension to both the story and Wednesday herself.
All this to say, her character does stay rigidly true to the roots of her movie self.
There is much brooding, much dark humor, and much to be said about her in general.
However, none of these go against what you expect from her from the very beginning.
Along with these accomplishments in production, the series is that of one that can be enjoyed by just about any age. I watched it with my mom, who loved it just as much as I did. The only group I would cut from that statement is younger children as there is some considerably frightening animation along with mild to moderate gore.
It's not to be mistaken with anything too on the horror side, though. There is just as much dry humor and uncomfortable, awkward situations to level out the genre palette as a whole.
Overall, I would definitely recommend this series as the perfect, new thing to binge in the following weeks.
It's alluring, spooky, and mysterious. Just the kind of thing to help draw out whatever remains from our beloved season of Halloween.
Cheyenne Tolleson is a senior at Walnut Grove High School and an intern for The Walton Tribune.
