SALISBURY, Md. — At 12, Fred got a gun from his father.
That kind of thing may sound horrifying to some, viewed through the sensitivities of the 2020s, but it made a lot more sense in the 1930s and the Deep South.
Fred was a studious type. He described his younger brother, Billy, as “a trader, always trading.”
Billy was the type who could make you want to buy hot coffee on a summer day. So a few years down the road, when Fred had a date and needed money to take this girl on the town, he looked to his brother for help.
And if you thought Billy dug deep and handed over the cash, well, you don’t know brothers.
“He said, ‘I’ll buy that gun,’” my great-uncle Fred recalled as we visited this weekend.
I believe he said it was a $2 purchase, that sale of a birthright, that got Uncle Fred the walking-around money he needed for the night.
He’s far from bitter about it. He told the story with a light laugh, the same kind my grandfather had when he’d tell a story.
I suspect none of you know my great-uncle Fred, but you’re very familiar with his work.
Dr. Fred Moultrie has a doctorate in poultry genetics from Kansas State University after earning two lower degrees from, of all places, Auburn. Given that he’s 98, I let that slide.
My grandfather worked for NASA, then in the car business. He started selling Datsuns in 1978, even getting the first shipment for his dealership before the building was open. Those B210s had to sit on the lawn.
Uncle Fred though was fascinated at an early age by what happened when you cross-bred chickens. He went to Auburn, where faculty members nurtured his interest and encouraged him to pursue further education.
I hadn’t seen my Uncle Fred in ages. He wasn’t even able to come south when my grandfather died in 2011. But we had the chance for a family trip to his home and I’m so glad we made it.
As I sat to his left, it was apparent Uncle Fred’s face has the same shape as my grandfather’s did, and he had the same joy of telling a story. I see that in my mom too.
It turns out chickens aren’t the only creatures with fascinating genetics.
Perhaps most impressive was seeing Uncle Fred’s garage. With 100 in his sights, he’s still active in woodworking. In fact, he insisted we take home birdhouses. They’re among the most beautiful I’ve seen.
There’s probably a deep life lesson here, about spending time with family, or enjoying the stories of the past. I’m not going to think about those, though.
This trip just left me filled with admiration about a great man, and love for family, and even hope for the future.
Uncle Fred’s century celebration is in less than two years. I’ll be back for the party.
