Dear Walton County Citizens and Voters,
As you know this election is very important for our nation; it is also just as important for Walton County.
Most of you remember the outrage felt by the citizens when the Board of Commissioners voted in favor of considering lifelong insurance benefits for the commissioners and chairman paid for by the taxpayers. Also, property taxes have steadily increased but our roads still have a number of issues and traffic is unbearable at times.
The voters demanded new leadership for Walton County. David Thompson will be sworn in as chairman in January 2021, but there is another critical seat that is up for election, for District 6 commissioner, and there is a wonderful, honest, transparent, fiscally conservative, lifelong Republican running, named Jim Robertson.
There are many concerns that voters in District 6 have faced over the past 12 years, and it is finally time to elect someone new who vows to truly represent his constituents here in Walton County like they deserve.
Walton County voters and citizens both deserve a lower budget and less spending by our elected officials, for our roadways to be repaired effectively, communication with all elected leaders, votes based on the representation of voters wishes, and fair competitive pay for our deputies and first responders.
We can do this by voting Jim Robertson for District 6 commissioner on June 9.
— Crystal Carter, Monroe