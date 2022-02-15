I have said for years social media is a double-edged sword. It can bring like-minded people together to accomplish noble goals, or it can divide a community through uncivil discourse.
I am referring to specific comments some folks have made on the Rutledge-based “Our Communities Oppose Rivian Assembly Plant” Facebook page that does not help further their group’s mission.
Most of the group’s members are Morgan County residents. These citizens are against the proposed building of a massive electric vehicle factory in their backyard. Most are passionate about their cause, and turn to Facebook to communicate their thoughts and sometimes vent their frustration.
I am not opposed to the group’s existence or the Facebook page itself. Citizens should be involved in their communities and have every right to let their elected officials know what direction they want them to take. I have a problem when discussion on social media deteriorates into name-calling, bigoted or biased generalizations, fear mongering and conspiracies.
I think the Rivian opponents’ Facebook page has been effective in certain aspects.The page administrators disseminate valuable information about public government meetings and fundraisers, and what they believe to be potential environmental impacts.
“We denounce any form of verbal or physical threats from anyone and towards anyone,” states the group’s Facebook page. “We seek to respect people on all sides of this project, and we advocate for a process that respects the laws, including proper procedures for zoning ordinance and ample opportunity and time for public input and comments. Let us proceed in the light of full transparency and clarity.”
The page’s administrators have obviously posted a clear directive that, quite frankly, some of the commenters have ignored to some degree. And a few who comment have allowed themselves to get pulled down rather nefarious rabbit holes.
I’ve seen comments accusing our newspaper, and other media outlets, of having a “liberal agenda.” The Walton Tribune’s proprietor, Patrick Graham, identifies as a strong conservative. Our newsroom staffers express a range of viewpoints; right, left, center, Libertarian. So no, we do not have a “liberal agenda.”
Others accused a bank in Jasper County of backlash, labeled them “fascist” and declared that they use CCP (Chinese Communist Party) tactics to handle people who don’t agree with them. The bank had declined to continue hosting the Republican Party there, according to that post. This may or may not be connected to attendance by several members of the anti-Rivian group. Apparently the Rivian opponents shared information and accepted donations for signs at the GOP gathering.
Then there’s the fear some commenters have expressed that if Rivian is allowed to build their facility in Morgan County, a horde of leftist commie pinkos from California will invade Georgia, force feed them tofu and turn the state blue. Or that Morgan County will become as noisy and populated — or perhaps even as shockingly diverse — as DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.
To this I say “poppycock.” Georgia already has a politically, racially and ethnically diverse population. And most of the people holding the power under the Gold Dome — who worked to attract Rivian here — belong to the GOP. Likewise, California may be a majority blue state but it also has a high number of staunch conservatives among its population.
Then there are the comments that smack of overt prejudice.
One commenter asked, “Oh by the way is that Rivian guy Chinese?” following a Zoom meeting with electric vehicle manufacturers. The meeting was moderated by Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols and attended by James Chen, vice president of public policy at Rivian. As far as I know, James Chen is as American as is our U.S. Olympic Gold skating champion Nathan Chen. I will assume both men are patriotic Americans who make other patriotic Americans proud.
Then there have been comments shaded with conspiratorial Q-Anon rhetoric. One commenter used this phrase in an online thread: “a controlled population is easier for the elites.” Who are the elites? The fascists in the 1920s and ’30s often used this term to describe anyone who didn’t agree with their authoritarian views.
These are the seeds of dangerous propaganda people. Spreading conspiracies — even unintentionally — does not help convince middle of the road, reasonable people to support your opposition to Rivian.
Others who have commented on the Rivian opponents’ page have made allegations that Jewish billionaire and Holocaust survivor George Soros is “evil.” OK, you’re upset the man invested in Rivian. But that does not make him evil.
These types of comments can easily lead into anti-Semitic tropes like, “Jews have too much power,” “Jews are disloyal,” “Jews are greedy,” per adl.org. So, even if you think you’re just opining about the philanthropist’s donations to progressive causes, you may be crossing a line.
There are powerful billionaires, like Charles and David Koch — the Koch brothers — who donate millions to conservative causes and to political candidates on the far right. Aren’t they also using their wealth to get what they want? By the same reasoning, wouldn’t that also make them evil?
In any case, this is a tangent that leads away from the group’s central message.
Please avoid falling into such extremist right wing, hate-filled rabbit holes. Truth, just like our environment, can be polluted.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
