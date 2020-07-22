Last Wednesday, I had the honor of joining President Donald Trump and 100 leaders throughout the state during the administration’s historic announcement regarding the National Environmental Policy Act.
The law, which was enacted on Jan. 1, 1970, requires federal agencies to consider environmental impacts for proposed infrastructure projects before approval. While this process may have worked when first enacted, in recent history it has become a burdensome process with numerous critical projects being held up for more than 20 years at a time.
We saw this firsthand in our state with the delays in the expansion of the port in Savannah.
During these unprecedented times, along with ensuring our citizens stay safe and receive the care they need, we need to secure and move forward projects that will drive economic growth and commerce expansion. We have no time to waste and projects cannot be delayed due to archaic laws and processes that impede progress and growth.
President Trump’s announcement to shorten the NEPA process to around two years and to provide clarity to any proposed infrastructure projects allows us to keep moving forward in the right direction.
One of the projects that will benefit from the President’s update to NEPA is the proposed Interstate 75 south expansion which will become a critical freight route for the entire state, region and country. The $2 billion expansion will create two interstate lanes which will be designated for commercial trucks.
The 40-mile interstate lanes will be located between Macon and McDonough, going right through Senate District 25. This project will not only ease traffic and allow easier transportation of goods, it will drive economic development along the route leading to more jobs and will enable Georgia to remain the number one state in which to do business. These lanes will link not only south and north Georgia, but will make the transportation of goods from the Savannah Port more efficient.
Along with the positive impact on economic development, the separate lanes for commercial trucks will be toll-free and separated by barriers. This will lower the traffic in a highly congested part of our interstate while increasing safety for our commuters by separating big commercial trucks from small commuter vehicles.
In recent history, we have seen too many accidents between trucks and vehicles that could have been avoided if separate lanes were in place. Saving our citizens’ lives and increasing safety is an added bonus of this critical infrastructure project.
As a member of the Senate Transportation Committee and proponent of economic development and business growth, I look forward to working on the approval for this critical project and many others that will positively impact the state.
I commend President Trump and his administration for making the necessary changes to existing laws and enabling us to keep moving forward and growing our economy. While these times are uncertain, one thing is for sure — we must continue to ease any burdens on businesses and future infrastructure projects — the future of our state’s and nation’s economic health depends on it. Enhancing our commerce routes while keeping our citizens safe is the right thing to do and will keep our state as the best place to work and raise a family.
If you have any questions about the president’s announcement, the proposed intestate project or anything else please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. We are here to address your concerns and to provide assistance.
