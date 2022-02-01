I am a twin, and so is my husband. No, our twins didn’t marry each other, but we tend to follow “the twin thing.” What is that exactly? If you watch HGTV like I do, you will see shows with twin siblings. The Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan; and Unsellable Houses, Lyndsay and Leslie; follow the rule: One twin is the more artsy, flighty one, the other, more practical and responsible. I’m the weirdo (and I own it); my husband is the responsible twin. Same for my sister — she’s the responsible one.
Denise can be bossy. It started when we were babies in the crib. I used to suck her big toe, instead of my thumb, and she’d take away my toys and hit me with them — probably her way of getting me to stop the toe thing.
We were both tiny newborns. In 1960, they didn’t have ultrasounds. The doctor didn’t know I was there. He only heard one heartbeat, as I was a satellite, directly behind Denise. My mom used to joke I was a satellite, always up in space, daydreaming. I’m also a life long Trekkie, so there you go. Denise was a whopping 4 pounds at birth, and after being in an isolette for four weeks, was allowed home. I stayed six weeks. I weighed 2 pounds, 13 ounces. At the time, the medical community didn’t give us much of a chance; she was Baby A, I was Baby B. We weren’t named for three days. Her original name was Gabrielle, but my dad changed it to Denise. He later regretted it, as Denise can be talkative and he thought Gabby was an apt nickname.
As spacy as I can be, Denise and I balance each other out. She is always good at giving advice and perspective. We have a telepathy thing too. As a kid, she got hit with an exploding Coke bottle that had sat in the hot sun. As she went to the doctor and received a shot for tetanus, she was quiet. I was in the waiting room, and I felt the shot. So, I cried and she was silent. We both got lollipops, so it was a win for both of us.
While in college at the University of Georgia, we were little sisters at the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. I was more adventurous; I ate alligator meat during a fraternity road trip.
I love having a twin, and at my wedding, we turned heads, as guests thought they were seeing double. Denise was my matron of honor, and Parry, my husband Cameron’s twin, was his best man. It was double the trouble, double the fun for sure!
Staff writer Denise Etheridge’s twin sister, Danielle Hess, lives in Sacramento, California. She is writing a young adult novel about Jewish partisans during World War II, based on her father’s experiences as a Holocaust survivor.
