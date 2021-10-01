I dutifully get my mammogram every year. My twin sister, Danielle, doesn’t miss her yearly screening either. Monthly self-exams are a good habit too, especially for those of us who are post-menopausal and have a family history of breast cancer.
Danielle and I might joke about the discomfort of having our bosoms flattened like pancakes, but we take these screenings seriously. Danielle and I will do what we can to improve our odds and early detection is key.
My sister and I lost our mother’s older sister, our amazing Aunt Edie, to breast cancer back in the mid-1980s. She gained nearly five years after undergoing a radical mastectomy, radiation treatments and chemotherapy before the cancer returned to claim her. I still remember my mother talking about shopping with Edie for clothes after her surgery. Mom had been a retail salesperson and managed a women’s clothing department. She made sure Edie was fitted properly, which wasn’t usually made easy for women who underwent mastectomies in those years. Despite the drastic change to her body, Edie was a trooper and took it in stride. She was one of the loveliest people I’ve ever known. My aunt was a member of “The Greatest Generation.”
Edie would be around 97 years old now had she lived. She was a first-generation American. Her parents, my grandparents, had immigrated to America from Poland in the 1920s. Edie grew up in Norwich, Connecticut, and remained in New England all her adult life. She joined the Marines when World War II finally pulled the U.S. into the war. (Her brother, my uncle Maury, witnessed Pearl Harbor and later served in both theaters with the Army Air Corps. But that’s another story.)
Edie went to college on the GI Bill and became an English teacher. She and her husband, my Uncle Charles, established a daylily nursery in Rehobeth, Massachusetts. The pair, who had met when both were in uniform during the war years, developed a multitude of daylily hybrids. Edith was active in her community, and her country home was always warm and welcoming when family and friends gathered.
My dear mother-in-law, Maria, also fought a valiant fight against breast cancer. Her particular cancer was very aggressive and metastasized early, spreading to other parts of her body rather than forming a mass in the breast that could be removed. She succumbed within 18 months of her diagnosis. I am now a year older than she was when she died. It’s hard to believe Maria will have been gone 21 years come this December.
Maria was from Oberhausen-Rheinhausen, Germany. She grew up in the postwar years when Germany had to rebuild following World War II. Maria met my husband’s father, Norman, when he was a young soldier stationed in Germany in the late 1950s. Maria, who didn’t speak English, was a young foreign bride brought to the states in the early 1960s. Norman was a Georgia farm boy, his family roots planted there in colonial times when the state was initially established by James Oglethorpe as a debtors’ refuge. Needless to say, Maria didn’t have an easy time adapting to rural Georgia culture and Norman’s backwoods kin. She persevered, learned the language and became a strong soldier’s spouse.
Maria had to be strong. Norman served in Vietnam, and for six weeks was MIA. He survived the jungle; most of his company did not. Norman returned to jeers and sneers when our American society was divided over Vietnam. Maria continued to support her husband and the family continued on as military families do. They moved from place to place eventually settling in Hinesville, Georgia, outside of Fort Stewart once Norman retired from the military.
My mom, Sylvia, really began to take better care of herself after my father died from brain and lung cancer in 1992. Her breast cancer was found on a routine mammogram just a few years after she was widowed. Mom, who was then in her early 60s, underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatments. She lived another 20 years. And what years they were!
Mom moved to Sacramento, California, to be near my sister Danielle and her children. She then met and married my stepdad, Mike, who took her on some wonderful trips around the world. They toured Europe, cruised the Caribbean and explored Australia. Mom became active in the Jewish community and widened her circle of friends. She also blended Mike’s family with ours. It’s as if when she survived breast cancer, it gave her added impetus to live life fearlessly.
Mammography keeps improving, yet monthly breast self-exams are also important in detecting cancer early. One of my close friends found her malignant lump through a breast self-exam. She has been in remission for three years. It works.
When breast cancer is detected early and is in the localized stage, the five-year survival rate is 99%, according to the American Cancer Society.
I have no doubt most of you in Walton County have been touched by breast cancer in some way. Encourage all women to do monthly breast self-exams, and get regular clinical breast exams and mammograms.
We all want more time on earth with the amazing women in our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.