Well, well, well, it would seem congratulations are in order.
No reason to wait for November, or even May for that matter.
When the qualifying period ended Friday, the only candidate in either party to officially put his name on the ballot for county chairman was David Thompson.
I suppose that doesn’t stop someone somewhere from attempting a write in campaign of some sort over the next few months, but for all intents and purposes, Thompson is the new leader of county government here in Walton County.
I remember there were more than a few local political observers who snickered when Thompson declared himself a Republican candidate for chairman in late 2018, a good year and a half before the party primaries in May 2020.
What does Thompson think he’s running for, I had one political pundit ponder, president of the United States?
Timing in politics, and so often in life in general, is everything, and the fact of the matter is it was a smart play by Thompson. The incumbent chairman was among the elected county officials talking about raising taxes at the time, and Thompson was the first challenger out of the gate to come out opposed. Once the political dust settled, and the tax increase was stopped, Thompson had established himself as not only the challenger best equipped to defeat longtime incumbent Kevin Little, but he was the only challenger.
When Little at the end of 2019 declared he would not seek reelection, the path was cleared for Thompson.
Some believe Thompson vs. Little would have been an epic campaign battle, rivaling the one that took place eight years ago between Little and challenger Gerald Atha.
As things have worked out, we’ll never know.
Now the only intrigue left is whether or not Little will leave office early for gainful employment elsewhere and, if so, will the commission go ahead and appoint Thompson chairman to fill out his term.
Give Thompson a little on-the-job training before he officially takes office, so to speak.
Hmmm. Maybe there is still a reason to keep an eye on this after all.