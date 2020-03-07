I was sworn in two months ago and left behind a nearly three-decade business career to serve the people of Georgia and our nation’s capital. It is truly my honor to support and defend the Constitution.
I arrived as impeachment began, one of the most divided and partisan times in the history of Congress. Now with impeachment behind us and the president acquitted, ongoing partisanship is undermining the American people’s access to facts during a public health emergency.
What I’ve seen in the last few weeks has been alarming. Day after day, I witness exactly why the American people are fed up with Washington. The partisan rhetoric, the media sensationalism, the negative political news — all while America is facing a public health emergency.
The government at all levels must carry out the responsibility to keep Americans safe. Federal agencies and the vice president and our president are working relentlessly to do just that.
We need to be united in our efforts to protect the health and safety of all Americans. This is not a time to score political points through baseless commentary. It is a time for facts.
I hope my colleagues, the media, the political leaders across America will continue to put Americans first and put politics aside while we prepare to combat this outbreak.