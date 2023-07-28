It’s fascinating to see the various governmental bodies at work in Walton County.
Generally, we’re lucky in this area that most of our various councils, boards and other elected organizations tend to move relatively smoothly, getting things done with little acrimony or ire.
Even when there are disagreements, they’re handled in a civil manner. There’s not much name-calling or mud-slinging in these meetings, thankfully.
This makes the times when things get tense stand out all the more. The tension on the Social Circle Board of Education over its new land deal for a school property, which led to the outright resignation of its chairman, was mildly shocking in this climate.
On Thursday night, Loganville had its own city council meeting, which thankfully didn’t end in a fight or anyone resigning, but it certainly was a lot more complicated than it probably needed to be.
During the special called meeting, the council finally approved, at long last, the selection of a property for the construction of a new library for the city to replace the aging structure off Highway 20.
But boy did they have to argue every single detail along the way. They wanted to see if they could straighten it out instead of building it in an L-shape. They wanted to see if they could make sure to spare the trees in a corner of the lot. They wanted to specify the parking lot would be shared with the city — as if anyone monitors a library parking lot that closely in the first place.
Most of all, though, they wanted to be absolutely sure they don’t spend any more money on the project than they absolutely have to.
To their credit, the council has committed $1.5 million to the library project already. Not a lot, as far as these projects go, but every bit helps.
But they’ve been nickel and diming the process ever since, trying to make sure they don’t have to pay for installing utilities, that they get the maximum value from the land in question. One council member kept trying to argue for putting the library right in front of City Hall so the other land could be used for something “more important” — that is, something commercial.
Loganville’s entire problem is a surplus of commercial property, as the traffic well attests. What could be more important to create a truly community-led neighborhood than a proper library?
Again, kudos to the council for coming to a decision at long last. At one point, they seemed dead set against having a library at all, so this is major progress.
But boy did they make this simple process far more complicated than it ever had to be, just for the no-brainer of building a new library.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
