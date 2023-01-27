The Walton County Chamber of Commerce honored some really great folks locally during its annual banquet Thursday morning at The Engine Room.
Now I’m looking for your help so the paper can also honor some really great folks at The Engine Room later this spring.
Preparations are already underway at The Walton Tribune for Visions, our annual in-depth look at the community publishing in April.
We want you to be an important part of those preparations.
Each year in Visions we unveil our Community Spirit Award winner, Unsung Heroes, Employer of the Year and Youth of the Year award winners.
Do you know someone who helps make the community better in a substantial way? Then you know a great Community Spirit Award candidate.
What about someone who gives back to the community but rarely gets the recognition he or she deserves? Then you know a great Unsung Hero candidate.
Do you know an employer that not only has a significant impact on the business community but the community in general as well? Then you know a great Employer of the Year candidate.
Do you know a young person who is making a real difference at his or her school and in the community? Then you know a great Youth of the Year candidate.
We want you to tell us all about them.
Written nominations should be sent to The Walton Tribune at P.O. Box 808, Monroe, GA 30655, faxed to 770-267-7780 or emailed to news@waltontribune.com.
The deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m., so get those nominations in today!
To give you an idea about the type of individuals and organizations we are looking for, the following is a listing of previous award winners in the different categories.
Past Community Spirit Award winners are:
Leigh Ann Aldridge and Sadie Krawczyk, local front line health care workers, Ross Bradley, Shane Short, Bruce Williamson, Patti Souther, Gary Hobbs, Lee Garrett, Mike and Ann Jones (Legacy Award), Ben Garrett, Harry Knight, Nancy Kinsey, Betty Buckles, Crystal Wood, Cindy Little, Angela Yarman, Stanley Kelley, Laura McCrodden, Alan George, Don & Edith Shedd, Sean & Beth Callahan, Harold Sauter, Lorraine Payne, Gloria Sheppard and Pat Whitley, Greg Adams, Susan Pelham and Charles Sanders.
Past Unsung Hero Award winners are:
Ronnie Almand, Jeff Collins, Taylor Morris, Walton County’s churches, government leaders and public safety heroes, Kristy Daniel, Shannon Schussler, Bettye Ray, Jean Gallman, Brenda Kitchens, Terry Queen, Nancy Burgess, John Sauers, Anna Blount, Robbie Vaughn, Beth Stapp, Megan Herndon, William Carlan and Kathy Sasser, Jason Shane, Jackie Thomas, Madeline Burgess, Dessa Morris, JoAnne Morris, Vivian Beasley, Tom Brown, Ed Rienagel, Mike Miller, Sam Scarborough, James Vaughn,
Jamie Peterson, Walton County Special Olympics Committee, Nelma Hamby, Eleanor Queen, Steve Poole, Crenan Mills, Fishing with Dynamite, Patrick and Sharon Fenneran, Larry Knox, Grady Lemonds, Teri Head, Lt. Joseph Cantrell, Margie Briscoe, Juanita Spence, Linda Dillard, Loren Roberts, Becky Dally, Robbie Palmer, Bobby Howard, Goebel and Gloria Berry,
William Davenport, Ann Doster, Kirk Ivey, Dr. Elizabeth Perry, Paul & Nancy Posner, Alicia Ramfos, Bill & Sara Bacon, Mae Walker, Janie Fulghum, Kim Embry, Dr. Elmer Swartzmeyer, Ginny Metcalf, Kat Orr, Shirley Breedlove, Tom DeMilio, Col. Clay Harris, Bob Fangman, Janice Tribble, Crista Carrell, Chad Kitchens, Peggy Smith, Irene & Dick Nazzaro,
Arthur Whitt, Pat Bailey, Susan Yearwood, Ruby Jordan, Mark Whitley, Danny & Cathy Bryan, Jimmy Milhous, Randy Bradberry, Malcom Hale, Ken Prichard, Maurice Brown, Donna Collier, Bobby Boss, Pat DeSha, George M. Peters, Timothy Kemp, Neal Hutchins, Gail Hester, Sabrina Atkism, Geraldine Harris, Jerry Forrester, Glynn Hendricks,
Mark Banks, Harold & Marie Edmondson, Donald Hector, Sarah Williams, Emery Pete, Jack Peppers, Steve Coleman, Carolyn Carter, Mildred & James Bryan, Randy Garrett, Frank Bird, Danny Gambrell, Marcia Young, Mary Ann Conley, the Rev. B.Z. Daniels, Melinda Quinn, Evelyn Brooks, Willie Marshall, Wiley and Trina Rabitsch, Tony Hollifield and Danny Sorrells.
Past Employer of the Year Award winners are:
Walton County School District, Barrelle Roofing, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Liberty First Bank, Walmart Distribution Center 6055, Athens First Bank & Trust and Walton EMC.
Past Youth of the Year Award winners are:
Rayna Carter of of Loganville High School, Jason Barker of Walnut Grove High School, Kade Stewart of Loganville Christian Academy, Valeria Medrano of Loganville High School, Devin Sheats of Monroe Area High School, Kate Hester of George Walton Academy, Lucas Udell of Social Circle High School and Raiven Harris of Walnut Grove High School.
Patrick Graham is the proprietor of The Walton Tribune. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.
