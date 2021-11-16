It’s official. My husband has become a grumpy old guy like his late father, Norman, who was the model for grumpy old guys.
This realization hit me during our “three-hour tour” of two well-known mobile phone carrier companies as we comparison shopped for new cellphones, service and payment plans.
It can be a long process but we are satisfied with the decision we made to switch from one major company to another (not to mention the thrill of a good bargain by getting a 55-plus senior discount plan). Buying two new phones was a necessity not an upgrade. Frank’s old cell wouldn’t hold a charge beyond a few hours and I cracked the screen on my old Android by dropping an empty coffee cup on it.
Frank, who can be blunt, grumbled about our former company’s rising rates and the high cost of those phones priced well above $1,000 that offer the latest gadgetry.
“I don’t need all this extra stuff. I just need a phone,” he told the sales associate. She sighed, repeatedly, as she answered his questions.
Yes, like Frank, I too remember when we had landlines and rotary dials. The only cellphones imagined in our childhood were the flip-phone communicators on Star Trek.
When Frank and I were first dating, I monopolized the kitchen phone because it had an extended cord that allowed me to carry on a conversation in the living room, out of my mother’s earshot. (Or so I assumed back then. Mom had supersonic hearing. And eyes in the back of her head.) The only other phone in the house was on my parents’ bedside nightstand.
Unlike yesteryear, I find myself increasingly dependent on my phone. I admit to feeling panic when my cracked phone’s screen began flashing and it failed to operate properly. How can I live without a functional cellphone?
We no longer have a land line in the house. Or a separate radio or alarm clock. Our phones connect us to our faraway loved ones, wake us up or lull us to sleep.
I get news alerts and digital newspapers on my phone. I have email, messenger and Facebook. (Oops, I mean Meta.) If I want, I could even TikTok like my kids, browse through Pinterest or download games like my hubby does. And who needs in-person school or the library when you can just learn through YouTube? (I do. And so do we all.)
I wondered if I could be developing an addiction to my phone. I’m not. But there are those who are.
According to addictioncenter.com, the fear of being without a mobile device is called “nomophobia.” The addiction center website states there are more than 3.8 billion smartphone phone users in the world. These billions of cellphone users get 427% more messages and notifications than they did 10 years ago.
The website also asserts that smartphones are designed to keep users engaged, through colors, sounds and vibrations. In addition, the “pull to refresh” feature was inspired by slot machines, according to addictioncenter.com.
Chronic phone use can lead to sleep deficit, lower concentration, anxiety, reduced cognition, impaired relationships and poor grades among students, according to the addiction center. If a cellphone user begins lying about their chronic smartphone use, neglects work or school, is injured due to phone use or has a nonexistent social life, they may have an addiction.
I feel fortunate I have healthy relationships that could survive without cellphone use. There’s something to be said for real personal connection, lively conversation and a well penned letter.
Yes, I still write and send letters. You know, the kind you fold, put into an envelope that you lick shut and place a stamp on the front. And I still get a thrill when I find a handwritten card or letter from someone special in my “snail” mailbox. They’re always worth the wait.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
