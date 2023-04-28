“If you are going to do a job, then do it right. Don’t take shortcuts. Don’t think about ways to make the job ‘easier.’ Just tackle the job head on and get it done.”
Those words, or something similar, are ones I have heard my father say many times through the years.
When it comes to work few people can top my father. There was never a time he didn’t work, even in retirement. You might have been able to work as much as him but you weren’t going to outwork him.
I’ve been thinking about this recently as our paper recently completed its biggest project of the year. It’s not that we don’t have other significant ones, but our annual Visions magazine is the biggest of the big, our prize publication.
This year’s edition is 140 pages, printed in an all-color magazine format. I will be the first to brag this magazine is as good of a product as anything you will see at our local newsstands. Yes, times are changing in the publishing world but there still are tons of magazines being printed today.
I have always been one to push team work in a project of this nature. The reason is simple really. It is not going to get done any other way.
It takes all of our small staff as well as our writing and photography correspondents to get the job done. And it’s work that is never truly complete until the pages are sent to be printed.
Publisher Patrick Graham, news editor Stephen Milligan, sports editor Jeff Byrd and myself helped write stories for this year’s magazine, which is themed #WaltonBlessed. Correspondents Sharon Swanepoel, Christy Smith and Christy Breedlove and contributing photographers Cassie Jones, Brett Fowler, Deborah Stewart and Jessica Brown also lent their talents to the project.
Amber Delk helped Patrick with advertising sales, a mountain of a job for a project like this, and Tabitha Graham, probably the unsung hero of our entire office, designed the advertisements you see in the magazine.
Patrick designed the cover and I pieced together the inside pages full of stories and photos highlighting why we are all #WaltonBlessed.
Our annual Visions reception was held Monday at The Engine Room in Monroe. This is the time when we get to announce our Unsung Hero winners, our Employer of the the Year and our Community Spirit winner. It’s also an unofficial time when the staff can exhale knowing this massive project has been completed for another year.
There are no shortcuts when it comes to a project of this magnitude. You simply have to take it one day at a time, one step at a time. Eventually, you always reach the top of the mountain even though there are days you feel like you are about to go crashing down.
Outside of our sister publication down the road in Covington, no other newspaper in the state prints something of this nature.
In fact, the Visions special has grown tremendously through the decades. At one time it was included as additional sections inside the actual newspaper.
It was Patrick who decided to take what was already a good project and make it much bigger and much better, going to a full-color, glossy magazine format.
It has given me a true insight into publishing a magazine. Growing up I was always a big magazine reader. I now have much more respect of what all goes into putting one on the newsstands. Believe me, it is not as easy task in any way.
While it has felt good to know we have completed another Visions magazine, the work doesn’t stop for us. We are already in the process of putting together our annual Graduation magazine, which will be printed next month.
In this special project, we include individual pics of all graduating seniors of the Class of 2023. Believe me, there are a lot of them.
For now, we hope you enjoy our latest Visions edition. It took a ton of work but we know its’s what our readers expect and deserve.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.