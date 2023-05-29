We observe Memorial Day on May 29 this year.
To some, the day is viewed as an unofficial start to summer. The school year is ending. Families will begin taking vacations. Cookouts will be held and enjoyed.
There’s certainly nothing wrong with any of these events. In fact, in many ways they are a small part of what makes our country great.
However, clearly this day should be honored for something else, something much greater.
In fact, it’s a day on which I’m glad to say many do seem to take notice of and honor those men and women who have honorably served our country in one branch of the military or another.
In this space, I’d like to share the story of a veteran who died in the line of duty. I grew up hearing about this American hero, but never had the pleasure to meet or know him. Anthony Chandler, a first cousin of my father, died in the line of duty while serving our country in Vietnam in 1968. It would take 33 years after an explosion aboard his Navy swift boat off the coast of Vietnam for him to return home.
Chandler’s story, especially the circumstances of his returning home, was well documented almost 20 years ago in a story in The Macon Telegraph by reporter Travis Fain.
In reality, it was simply a small piece of Chandler’s arm which was returned home, and his family and friends laid his remains to rest in the Middle Georgia Centerville City Cemetery in a family plot in the summer of 2001.
It was long overdue for Chandler’s parents, Jack and Bessie Young, who long ago knew their son had died for his country. However, now they had part of him back on Georgia soil. Their son was back where he belonged.
John Davis, who served with Chandler on the boat the night he was killed in action, probably summed things up best when he said at the funeral, “He stood out above everybody on our ship, on every ship.”
Many of those who gathered on that hot Middle Georgia summer afternoon did not know Anthony Chandler. However, they knew of his service to his country, and that’s all that mattered.
By all accounts, the attack on Chandler’s boat that night was from friendly fire, a tragedy that actually does occur in the heat of battle. Some of those there that night, however, still maintain there were Vietnamese helicopters in the area and still have doubts as to whose missile struck the boat.
Despite one crew member remembering putting four men into body bags, including Chandler’s, his body never made it home.
That left a long and no doubt painful lingering doubt about Anthony Chandler.
The healing continued through the years until 1993 when a Vietnamese fisherman reported he had found a fragment and buried it near his home.
After obtaining a DNA sample from his mother, testing would later confirm the remains belonged to Chandler after comparisons were made to his mother’s DNA as well as his own military records.
Chandler’s remains were then finally sent home to his family in Warner Robins.
During Chandler’s funeral that hot, steamy summer day those in attendance sang “Amazing Grace,” and a 21-gun salute shattered the silence of those gathered.
“Taps” was played, and the many veterans, some who had traveled from several states away for the service, gave Chandler a simple, yet meaningful, final salute. Finally, an American flag was carefully folded and presented to Chandler’s mother, Bessie.
It took the passing of many years, decades even, but Anthony Chandler received a fitting and proper salute. On Veterans Day, 2015, his courage and sacrifice to our country is something we should all be thankful for. I remember during a high school class trip in the spring of 1988 visiting the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. and seeing Chandler’s name. It’s a moment which stays with me today, decades later.
I never had the chance to meet Anthony Chandler in person, but I wish I had. I wish I had the chance to shake his hand and say, “Thank you.” Still, in some ways I feel I knew him.
I salute him and all those from towns big and small across this country who have worn a uniform and done so willingly. It is for heroes like him that we have Memorial Day.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.
