I am not here to argue the merits for a penny of sales tax for new transportation projects throughout Walton County, rather I would like to inform Mr. Schnabel and your readers of the of the differences and challenges of city transportation projects.
We all enjoy smooth streets! The challenge for cities, especially a growing and prosperous one like Monroe, is that our streets contain within them infrastructure that is up to a century old Most times, that infrastructure is replaced between paving cycles.
These street paving projects are often decades apart, meaning that once a city street is cut, it will never be quite the same. It would be a large waste of the people’s money to repave an entire street after utility cuts are made. More and more utility cuts are now being made as we see new homes built and renovated and businesses locate here, requiring new services.
State highways and county roads generally have all infrastructure alongside the road in the right of way. As such, there is room to breathe since there is not a dense patchwork of pipes to crisscross every few feet beneath, allowing their surfaces to stay smoother for much longer.
Mr. Schnabel points out that South Madison Avenue is currently in the middle of a massive and long-planned sanitary sewer project that will bring hundreds of area homes completely new sewer connections and main lines. When the project is complete, the entire street will be repaved (first quarter 2021); it simply wouldn’t be prudent to pave a street before it is laid open for new infrastructure.
I am not sure I would agree it was in terrible shape prior to our sewer project, though it was close to end of life.
For years, too many cities and towns spent as little as possible on infrastructure, only addressing urgent infrastructure repairs and replacement when absolutely necessary (see Shirley Franklin re: the rebuild of the sewer underneath Atlanta cost $4.1 billion).
Under the leadership of this city administrator, this City Council and this mayor (me), we are not going to pass the buck to future generations.
A little over a year ago, we came to an agreement with Walton County to handle all city paving projects. (They performed the jobs at Wall Road and Stewart Road, so … we agree on their “superb” work). Our first joint city-county project was paving the 2-mile section of Alcovy Street. (Of course, you may recall, the city also replaced sewer sections ahead of that repaving, too). That project turned out about as good as any project that has been done in Monroe in decades.
The streetscaping and resurfacing projects on West Spring Street (Georgia 10 Business) and North Broad Street (Georgia 11) were just as much drainage improvement projects as they were for pedestrian accessibility and beautification.
West Spring Street ended up being an “insult,” due to state requirements that had to be accommodated after the fact. That also fixed awful flooding spots along the entire route.
North Broad couldn’t be paved at night without spending an exorbitant amount of additional taxpayer dollars for only a few days’ savings of paving time, and that project is outstanding.
Additionally, Wayne Street wasn’t resurfaced as Mr. Schnabel posits. Rather, a thin pavement preservation coat was applied after many utility cuts were made (and later patched) to replace ancient, leaking water lines. This was an inexpensive and good looking alternative to paving, which will come fairly soon as part of a larger sidewalk and drainage project.
As Monroe flourishes, so will the pain of cut asphalt. However, I take pride in the fact that as a city we are also doing more paving, sidewalks and drainage and squeezing more physical product from each dollar entrusted to us than ever before.
One final thing: If you choose not to add the penny to sales tax, because it’s too expensive, I hope not to find you shopping in Athens, Atlanta or Gwinnett, where it was seen as prudent for them to upgrade their transportation systems, sewer systems and general infrastructure.
We are making positive strides to benefit Monroe now and into the future. We are going to be proud of our parks. We are going to be proud of our safe and efficient infrastructure — our streets and drainage, sewer, internet and telecom, and any other projects that will benefit our citizens. We are going to be the city that will be the envy of those who chose to continue to turn their heads away from benefiting future generations.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to reply!
