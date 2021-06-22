Congratulations to Javianne Oliver, a 2013 Monroe Area High School graduate, for reaching the goal of athletes around the world.
After a scorching-fast time at the national championships this weekend, she’ll represent her country at the Olympic Games.
All of Walton County will be watching the Tokyo Games this summer to see Oliver run for gold in the 100-meter dash.
We couldn’t be more proud to see this great representative of Walton County now carry the flag of our nation onto the world stage. She has represented us well and will continue to do so.
We’d be remiss not to congratulate Demek Kemp, another Monroe Area graduate, as well. Although he came up short at his bid, he too has amassed an amazing career in track and field, proving people from Walton County can do anything.
We salute them and look forward to seeing Oliver prove to the world what Walton County has known for years — she’s good.
Javianne, bring home the gold.
