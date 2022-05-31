Even as the heavy weight of recent terrible events weigh me down this beautiful, sunny morning, I want to turn to the wonderfully ordinary in this column. Quite honestly, I need a break from tragic national and world headlines. As we all do.
So, set out the lawn chairs, fill up the hummingbird feeders with sweet nectar and the kiddie pool with cool water from the hose and raise a glass of sweet ice tea. Summer is here.
School is out for June and July, which means parents must come up with plans to keep their kids occupied if they’ve not already done so.
No worries. There’s plenty to do right here in Walton County. Some of which is free or at low cost. With gas high and inflation rising, sometimes down home, simple family entertainment is best.
All the libraries in Walton County have a summer reading program. Children can sign up Wednesday, June 1, to get started.
Our libraries will also have special guests and activities all summer long.
At 11 a.m. on June 2, the Southeastern Reptile Rescue will be at the Monroe-Walton County Library. Lee Bryan, “That Puppet Guy,” will entertain at 11 a.m. June 10.
The O’Kelly Memorial Library in Loganville will have a children’s story time at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday, beginning June 2. O’Kelly will also host a tie dye event at 1:30 p.m. June 3, and welcomes magician and ventriloquist Keith Karnok at 1:30 p.m. June 10.
W.H. Stanton Memorial Library in Social Circle will have Tales for Tots at 10:30 a.m. June 9 and a family lego night at 5:30 p.m. June 16.
There are also plenty of camps and Vacation Bible Schools available across our community.
Walnut Grove High School Cheerleading will hold a Warriors Mini-Cheer Camp from 9 a.m.-noon June 7-9 for rising kindergarten through 8th grade girls. Other sports camps for kids of various ages are also available through the public school system. Visit walton.k12.ga.us.
Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts offers four mixed media camps and one pottery camp this summer. Camp fees will include cost of supplies. Visit monroewaltonarts.org for more information.
The Ayers Park Splash Pad in the Town of Between is now open peak hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 1-6 p.m on Sunday. Fees are $3 a day per county resident and $4 a day per non-county resident. Check out the Walton County Parks and Recreation page on Facebook to see all they have in store.
On Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. one can stroll through the Monroe Farmers Market on Court Street in downtown Monroe. The Farmers Market is a Wholesome Wave market, which means EBT dollars spent at the market are doubled. Enjoy local produce, baked goods, handmade artisan crafts and live music.
Then there’s free concerts. Loganville has its Groovin’ on the Green June 17 with the band Liquid Pleasure performing, and the Journey tribute band Departure playing on July 15.
The point is, summer slips away fast. Why not savor its simple joys for a moment or two?
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.