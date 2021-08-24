It seems to me our dogs and cats sensed the anxiety we pet parents felt during last year’s pandemic lockdown, and they continue to absorb that uneasy energy as we humans deal with one manmade crisis after another.
Our Labrador retriever/Jack Russell terrier mix has tried harder to get my attention these days, drawing me into playful interaction with her ball or chew bone as soon as I walk in the house at the end of a workday.
My Russian blue kitty has become even more of a lap magnet than ever before. She claims my lap in the mornings at breakfast, especially if I attempt to eat a bagel spread with cream cheese. For some reason she feels entitled to whatever is in my plate, no matter how full I fill her bowl.
I have to admit, my fur babies got us through the lockdown of 2020, and they continue to help ease daily stress. Luna and Tater don’t ask for much, and they give so much more in return.
That said, being a pet parent means responsibility and long-term commitment.
Adults, and children, must be emotionally prepared for pet ownership because puppies and kittens grow up, eventually grow old and will inevitably cross the rainbow bridge.
Canine and feline family members require us to invest time and money into their care, be it obedience training, veterinary care or special foods to ease digestive or skin conditions — not to mention the purchase of a steam cleaner for those inevitable pet messes.
Individuals and families who are considering pet ownership really should be prepared for the challenges that come with caring for domesticated animals.
I’m sure veterinarians and anyone who works for animal control or a shelter would advise people to be sure they are committed for the long haul – 10-15 years or longer for a dog, and a good 20 years for most cats.
We adopted both our four-legged family members prior to the pandemic. However, a lot of folks adopted cats and dogs during the 2020 lockdown, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Luckily, most of these adoptees appear to be cherished, and are not being rehomed. The ASPCA reported that in a national poll the organization conducted of 5,000 pet owners representative of the U.S. population, 90% of dogs and 85% of cats are remaining in their new homes.
Still, the shelters are filling up again, according to news reports out of Atlanta and Augusta. A Fulton County animal shelter even waived adoption fees earlier this month for about a four-day stretch.
Here in Walton County, one only need visit waltonpets.net to see photos of adorable, sweet dogs and cats available for adoption. I’m tempted to take every one of them home, but of course that’s not realistic.
I am glad my husband and I adopted the two pets we have. Luna came from an animal shelter in McDuffie County and Tater was a stray my son and daughter-in-law found in Habersham County.
Both were spayed and received their rabies and other vaccinations soon after we brought them home. Again, as anyone who owns a pet knows, no cat or dog is “free” when considering the financial investment of a pet.
But, if you and your family members are without allergies to dogs or cats, and have a home conducive to rearing a pet, adoption might be the best route. I would advise doing a little research on dog and cat breeds, too. Even with mixed breeds, you can find out about their particular traits, such as are they high energy and needing a lot of room to run or are they couch potatoes. Are they good with children or other pets in the home?
I would also speak with the shelter staff about a pet’s background if you do adopt. How did they come to the shelter? How old were they when rescued?
Our puppy was 4 months old when we adopted her and apparently was wandering around the neighborhood getting into people’s garbage. She is shy around strangers and it takes her time to warm up to people she doesn’t know. We spent money to fence the backyard when we moved to Newton County. We wanted to give Luna room to play and keep her from getting hit by a car or allowing her to become a public nuisance.
Our cat had already had one litter before she came to us. She is friendly and really mellow. But she does require more expensive cat food due to urinary tract issues.
Again, we invest time and money into our pets.
Adopting a pet isn’t a viable lifestyle choice for everyone. But if you have considered the pros and cons of pet ownership and have done some homework on dog or cat care, give our local animal control a call at 770-267-1322.
Adoptions cost $50 and include the following: first vaccinations (dogs DA2PPv; cats FVRCP); deworming for roundworms and hookworms; voucher for $15 towards a rabies vaccination at participating veterinarians. Heartworm tests, FIV/FELV combo tests, and microchips are purchased with donations.
Walton County Animal Control is located at 1411 S. Madison Ave. in Monroe. Their hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
