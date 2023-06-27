A vast majority of young people today (ranging from 17 to mid 20s) have been raised in an America not like any generation before them.
They have graduated high school and college with a sense of “deserved privilege.” The attitude is “I did my time as student, now give me all I studied for: a good paying job and a future filled with all the things you have.”
Sure, there are those who see the world as competitive and with some difficulties, but they are also swayed by the idea that blood, sweat and tears of the past are gone and forgotten. Or even that those times were never real to start with.
Wonder where this younger generation got such ideas. The answer is public schools (government schools of Socialism). Not true you say.
Maybe we need to visit our elementary, high schools and colleges for solid proof. Are you brave enough to do that? Will you, as an adult, stand up and speak out against Marxism in our schools? I don’t believe that Marxism is in our schools you say. Riots, burning private property, attacks on policeman, rewriting history to reflect hatred and disunity are all pieces of Marxist take-over.
Nathan Hale symbolized the spirit of patriotism in 1775 when he said, “I only regret that I have but one life to lose for our country.” Ask young people what he was talking about and I assure you they did not learn it in government schools today.
Our “public schools” today have rewritten American History in “woke” philosophy which inspires hatred between the races, attacks Christian faith and generates such lies as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington as being slave owning racists. Many look at statues and monuments of historical fact of as offensive and demand their removal. Jesus Christ is looked upon as irreverent and as a deterrent to those anti-Christians ideas. How can you say that you ask.
Are you aware that 43% of Americans see Socialism as a better way of life than what we now have? Such an ideology is rampant among young people today as they show absolute loyalty to Socialism. By the way, the same youth have never experienced joblessness, military service or war-time sacrifices.
Money crunches severe enough to drive an entire nation to despair doesn't exist they declare. The grief of losing loved ones to an ungodly European or Asiatic world conflict never existed as a historical fact. How about an entire nation lost to Communism in their lives: Venezuela, our South American neighbor.
That country, like Communist Cuba where thousands of lives of citizens have been exterminated. Do our youth know about the history of these events. My guess is that those too will be unwritten history.
WAKE UP, AMERICA! These are but snapshots of the world around us and already in many homes. At least half of our leaders in Washington, D.C. are Socialists with their collective arms around Communism. The Constitution, our faith and our freedoms are being stomped on daily.
Going back to our youth, their support of Woke is not their fault. Our cultural breakdown is our fault. Trashing Christianity, abandoning laws and order, disseminating morals (supporting transgender manipulation, homosexuality, abortion), elimination of our police forces, destruction of our military and open borders are strong signs of a major national collapse.
Much of this is at least partially parental loss of control in the home. In other words, we did it. We didn’t stand up.
We allowed government take over and we are in the middle of what we permitted to happen.
How do we change it? Here are a few ideas; 1) write your representatives in Washington D.C. And in state offices to register your complaints and objections; 2) visit and vocalize your thoughts in school meetings; 3) demand factual media coverage; 4) don't hesitate to speak out in public meetings; 5) write the editors of newspapers; and; 6) get down on your knees and ask God for forgiveness.
In closing, Communism is a disease that eats into the core of what a nation stands for.
In our case the core (national government) is eating its way from the center. A rotten apple can be discorded. A rotten country is encased in a shell so thick that it can no longer over- take to the ruling class.
In communism there is equality only in everyone being equally enslaved or murdered by those in power.
Don Ashworth is a contributing columnist for The Walton Tribune and a resident of Loganville.
