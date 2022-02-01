After the chamber’s annual meeting wrapped up Thursday night, I had a chance to congratulate Coleman Landers on his share of the Public Servant of the Year award.
Coleman is the chairman of the Walton County Board of Education and its longest serving member. He was on the board when it hired Gary Hobbs, who had just received the J.L. McGarity Citizenship Award, and the current superintendent, Nathan Franklin.
Both men have done tremendous work leading the Walton County School District.
Coleman told me things were very different when he joined the board 17 years ago. I wasn’t here then, but I’ve definitely read the files of this newspaper. We had talks of school takeovers by the state and the district’s accreditation was at risk due to overreach by certain board members.
Now, it’s “all peace, love and Soul Train,” as a former co-worker liked to say.
The board deserved its honor from the chamber, and other accolades it’s earned in recent months.
But that news apparently doesn’t resonate in Washington.
“Parents know what is best for their children,” Rep. Jody Hice tweeted the next day. “NOT school boards, NOT ‘woke’ organizations, and definitely NOT the Biden Administration!
“It’s time we empower parents to ensure children get the high-quality education they deserve.”
Hice’s tweet was about School Choice Week, which was last week, but also completely blind to the reality in Walton County — and, I’d dare say, most of his district and the state.
We cover meetings of the Walton County and Social Circle boards of education all the time. In fact, I’m not sure when we’ve missed one. And I cannot recall when a parent has raised concerns about what’s best for their children that were not heard.
There is so much talk about critical race theory, as if that’s a thing remotely on the minds of teachers in Walton County.
As a district official told me, we teach the state standards. Those haven’t changed. They probably won’t, not to add CRT.
We have a board that has been responsive to the needs of parents as they see the best way to raise and teach their children. That’s why Walton County has followed the community’s overwhelming wishes in keeping schools open during the pandemic, with mostly positive results.
If there are issues with parents not being heard, it isn’t happening here. Our educators deserve praise, not more politicians trying to create problems where there are none.
