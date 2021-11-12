Giving airtime to our pet peeves or frustrations not as a general way of life, but rather as an occasional means of discharging negative energy can be useful, even healing.
I am aware my patience is shorter these days and where does my irritation show up? Behind the wheel. So, I have a few driving pet peeves.
The first is motorists in the turn lanes at Monroe’s busiest intersection, West Spring Street and Highway 138/MLK Jr. Boulevard who text while waiting for the light to change, or are dialing a number or looking for something on the floor of their vehicle.
What they are not doing is looking at their outside reality, being observant for the light to change. Their absence of attention contributes to the logjam.
By not paying attention to their JOB of driving, after the green light arrives, a huge space is created between their vehicle and the one that used to be in front of them, a space that could have easily been filled with a number of vehicles making the turn.
Then there are those motorists who think actually having four to seven car lengths in front of them making the turn at this intersection is a good thing. It is not. If every vehicle allowed two to three car lengths between themselves and the car in front, traveling safely between 15-20 mph making the turn, another four to five vehicles could easily make the light sequence.
Are the motorists in these cases careless, callous, self-centered, uninformed, timid drivers or… something else?
Another pet peeve is driving on Highway 78 with motorists driving in the left lane poking along as though the general directive of “slower traffic keep right” doesn’t apply to them. Don’t you love it when they drive parallel to the vehicle next to them in the right lane (where they should be) for miles on end? Flash them or politely toot and some actually slow down!
Are these motorists careless, passive aggressive, righteously indignant or … something else?
And then there are so many motorists these days beginning to take a left or right turn without using their directional signals. From my experience it has been happening more frequently the past year or so. Are these motorists careless, don’t give a d--- or … something else?
I am sure there are motorists who fall in the judgmental categories I have mentioned, but I believe there are many of us who fall into the “something else” category. I label this category a combination of pandemic fatigue, intense political saturation, for many, economic worries and for all of us, stress fatigue.
The current statistics on sleep deprivation are frightening. None of us is who we once were prior to COVID-19, period! Not a soul! The havoc, scare, illness and death this virus has caused and continues today, have all been painfully transformative individually, as families and culturally. Hovering daily is the unending politicization of vaccines and mask mandates, and thusly, we can easily find ourselves in an overwhelming stupor.
It is imperative for me to remember these conditions even before I head to the garage and crank my car. My job is to be patient and compassionate transporting myself safely to my destination. It is incumbent upon me to suspend judgment from careless driving behaviors, breathe deeply and not cause another motorist additional stress. It’s kind of like Zen driving!
Peaceful and safe Thanksgiving to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.