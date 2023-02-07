Growing up, one of my favorite newspaper columnists to read was George Will.
It’s not that I agreed with Will wrote all of the time. Far from it. If anything, I agreed with him about 25-35% of the time.
However, as someone who was a young, would-be journalist, I admired the way Will crafted his work. It was always well written and he had the ability to make you see his side of the argument, even if in the end you didn’t agree. One his columns was worth more than 10 of mine.
As I grew older and became what you might called a seasoned community newspaper journalist, I continued to read Will’s columns. Ironically, I found myself agreeing with him more. Getting older, earning a paycheck and having the government steal a great portion of it from you at gunpoint has a way of changing your beliefs.
Today, however, it seems many people don’t want to read anything that doesn’t go along with their way of thinking. If someone disagrees with us, then we don’t want the opposing opinion written or available for anyone to read.
After becoming managing editor of this newspaper last spring, I made the decision to run political columns by Jay Bookman on occasion. Jay doesn’t run in every edition. At most, he might run a couple of times per month.
Jay covered politics in our state for decades and, quite frankly, did a very good job at it. His insight into state and national politics is something that is respected by many.
However, it seems some readers of our paper don’t want to read an opposing view. Even worse, they don’t want anyone else to read it.
As someone who spent decades making a living thanks to the freedoms granted by the First Amendment, I must say I find this appalling.
Items on this page are opinion. The first notion of that is the header “opinions” at the top of this page.
Within The Walton Tribune, you will find a variety of opinions. Owner Patrick Graham is as conservative as anyone I have ever known and his opinion pieces always reflect that.
News editor Stephen Milligan typically writes about non-political issues. We have a wide range of contributing columnists. Don Ashworth recently wrote about how he disagrees with Mr. Bookman. That’s fine. Nothing wrong with disagreeing.
We are fortunate to have our local history columns from Nowell Briscoe. Jim Zachary is one of the top first amendment journalists in our state, and I would even say our country, and I appreciate him allowing us to print his columns.
Tim Schnabel, Dede de Marks, Amelia Adams and David Carroll also offer insight into particular subjects. Amelia is never politically driven as he column focusing on cooking. Cheyenne Tolleson, a senior at Walnut Grove High School, gives an insight from a younger point of view.
Even today, more than three decades after I began my. career, I still enjoy reading a wide range of newspaper columnists. It doesn’t matter whether I agree with his or her insights. In fact, I would probably rather read someone I disagree with.
Why wouldn’t we want to listen to the other side of an argument or issue? Would it always change our minds? Definitely not. But we should always try to at least understand what those who disagree with us are saying.
I certainly understand some may not agree with what Bookman says in his columns. That’s 100% fine.
But what isn’t fine is to stoop to name calling and calls for censorship. Bookman’s ideas are his own. His name and photo are with each column.
I always find it interesting that when someone sends an email or leaves a voice message about his column they don’t dispute the facts he writes. Rather they say since Walton County is a conservative county that Bookman should not be allowed to be published in our paper.
We have all points of view covered in the opinion pages of The Walton Tribune. If Jay Bookman isn’t for you then I am sure other columnists are.
Censorship in any form is not something we should be calling for in a country which is stronger because of our diversity. The old saying, “I may not agree with you, but I will fight to the death your right to say it” seems very fitting.
Chris Bridges is managing editor of The Walton Tribune. He is a 1993 graduate of the University of West Georgia. Email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com or to PO Box 808, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
