As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, nearly every daily routine, every business and every expectation we have of the daily life we knew has been disrupted. It is impacting all of us in different ways, but at A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center, we are especially concerned about what this period of isolation will mean for the vulnerable youth in our community.
As mentioned by Gov. Brian Kemp in his address April 1, and as referenced in the Walton Tribune and Covington News article “Abuse cases on the rise during shutdown,” it is likely that cases of abuse will increase during this time of shelter-in-place.
For some kids, staying at home means they are forced to remain in an environment where they were abused. For many child victims of abuse, staying at home may mean more time with their abuser, since most kids are abused by someone they know, trust, and are close to.
It’s also a stressful time for families, and adults may have more heightened feelings of anger and frustration. Some adults may take this anger out on those around them. Since schools are closed to in-person education, children may not have access to teachers and administrators who are trained to recognize and report signs of abuse. These are usually safe adults who children know to tell if something happens to them that is not OK. This is a time for everyone in our community to pay attention to those around them, reach out to support each other, and report suspected abuse.
Thankfully, child abuse can be prevented, and kids can heal from the abuse they may have experienced. A Child’s Voice Child Advocacy Center serves children who have been victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and/or who have witnessed a violent crime such as homicide, domestic violence, or sexual assault. We work in partnership with law enforcement, the Division of Family and Children Services and other agencies to ensure kids are safe and to help them heal from their abuse.
The CAC model is a national model with 881 centers in the United States and more than 50 in Georgia. Child advocacy centers work from a research-based, best practice model to provide children an opportunity to talk about what has happened to them, receive access to medical care, and be connected with resources to support healing.
You can learn more about A Child’s Voice and our services at www.achildsvoicecac.org.
A Child’s Voice is staying open and serving children during COVID-19. Our services are essential to the necessary law enforcement and child protection investigations that will not stop during COVID-19. Our staff are primarily working from home and are serving clients for forensic interviews and forensic medical exams in the center with an abundance of precautions, featuring only the necessary staff members on-site. We are working closely with our state and national chapter to remain flexible while maintaining best practices as the COVID-19 situation changes.
A Child’s Voice is also Prevent Child Abuse Walton, promoting safe and healthy childhoods for all children in our community, and beyond!
To celebrate the hope of healing and prevention, each April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month (#CAPMonth). Typically, Walton and Newton counties celebrate Child Abuse Prevention Month with community outreach events, public proclamations, blue pinwheel displays, and free trainings for parents and the community. During this time of physical distancing, Child Abuse Prevention Month has gone digital, focusing on supporting families remotely and encouraging community connections during this unprecedented time. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to follow along and join in!
This April, we want to support families, caregivers, and advocates for children to ensure children are safe and healthy. Social connections build resiliency, support families, and prevent child abuse and neglect. Social connections can be difficult during required social distancing, so we will be sharing simple actions that ALL adults can take to protect children.
How YOU can prevent child abuse and neglect during COVID-19 (even if you don’t have kids at home!):
- Ask for help
- Call 1-800-CHILDREN, Georgia’s free resource hotline for parents. They can connect you with resources and support.
- Reach out to connect with friends and family, and offer them support during this time
- If you don’t have kids at home, schedule a video conference and read your friend’s kids a book, tell them a story, or play a game with them to give their parents a break
- If you have kids, schedule a virtual playdate with friends to give them an outlet and you some time to yourself.
- If there are kids in your life that you are worried about, find creative ways to check in on them.
- Parents, take it one day at a time.
- Find some time for you. Put on a show or movie for the kids and sit outside in the sunshine.
- Ask for help to get what you need.
- Develop a schedule for your family — this helps your kids know what to expect and maintains a routine.
- Be forgiving with yourself if you don’t stick to the schedule, get all the school work done, or if you find yourself getting frustrated with your kids.
- Read more in the Caregiver Guide to Helping Families Cope With the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- Educate yourself with FREE online trainings
- Protecting Kids During A Crisis (30 min): no code required
- Talking with Kids About Safety From Sexual Abuse (45 minutes): Free with code TALK2020
- Stewards of Children Sexual Abuse Prevention (2 hours): Free with code FLIPTHESWITCH
- Keeping Your Children Safe in a Digital World: (1 hour): Free with code GETEDUCATED
- Mandated Reporters: Critical Links in Protecting Children in Georgia (1 hour): no code required
- Download Darkness to Light’s Daily Calendar for Simple Actions to Prevent Child Abuse.
- There’s a version for caregivers/parents, and one for people not living with (but caring for!) children with simple ideas to try each day.
- Monitor social media and technology use
- People who abuse children will attempt to contact and manipulate children through any online platform. They may also pose as adolescents or children themselves. It’s important to monitor ALL apps, especially those with chat features.
- Talk with your kids about the fact that people online may not be who they say they are. Play the What If game: “What if someone you don’t know sends you a chat?” “What would you do if someone asked you to send them a picture of yourself?”
- Learn more at netsmartz.org
- Most importantly, report suspected child abuse
- You do not have to have proof that abuse has occurred to make a report. A report is a request for professionals to start an investigation- your job is not to investigate.
- Call 1-855-GA-CHILD. Be prepared with the child’s name, address, and a description of the suspected abuse.
- You can report anonymously.
- If you believe a child is in immediate danger (if you witness abuse happening, or hear violence in a neighbor’s home), call 911.
- For more information, follow us on Facebook and Instagram. We also will maintain a current list of free resources and training on our website at www.achildsvoicecac.org/support.
If you need resources or have questions, you can reach out to staff via email at achildsvoicecac@gmail.com or by phone at 770-464-0082.