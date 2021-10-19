The pending showdown seems all but certain.
Alabama and Georgia are rolling toward a big-time collision in the SEC championship game in a few weeks. Yes, a little of the luster has come off this highly anticipated matchup, but make no mistake, it is still going to be must-see viewing.
Georgia faced its toughest test of the season to date last Saturday against Kentucky. The Wildcats entered the game with an identical 6-0 record which had them ranked 11th.
UGA was also undefeated and ranked first following Alabama’s stunning upset loss to Texas A&M the previous week.
The game in Athens went about as expected. Kentucky is certainly a solid team and may not lose again in the regular season. The Wildcats are clearly the second-best team in the SEC East but Mark Stoops has turned in a praiseworthy performance in Lexington.
However, there was certainly an overall talent gap between Georgia and Kentucky. The 30-13 final score was about as much as the Wildcats could have realistically hoped for playing on the road in a hostile environment.
Alabama, meanwhile, was looking to bounce back against a Mississippi State team which can be dangerous and entered the contest above .500. The Crimson Tide set the tone early and rolled to an easy win against the Bulldogs, cowbells and all.
With Iowa being upset by Purdue at home last Saturday, there was a major shakeup in the Associated Press poll. Cincinnati and Oklahoma are now Nos. 2 and 3 respectively with Alabama climbing back into the top four.
Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, Michigan State and Oregon round out the top 10.
The previously mentioned Hawkeyes of Iowa fell all the way from No. 2 to No. 11.
In terms of the SEC, Georgia has already punched its ticket to the conference championship game on Dec. 4. Alabama still controls its own destiny to make it. If the Crimson Tide wins out, Nick Saban’s team will be there.
That sets up what we all figured would happen anyway. While Alabama’s one loss is still being analyzed, the team now has laser focus and shouldn’t be open to another upset.
Saban is always at his best in big games. The showdown with Georgia will certainly qualify. To this point in the season, the Bulldogs have truly looked unbeatable.
However, don’t rule Saban and the Tide out just yet. Georgia has the luxury of making it to the playoffs even if it loses in the SEC title game. There are really no other dominant teams and many “experts” question whether Cincinnati will even make the playoff, despite the No. 2 ranking currently held by the Bearcats.
In the late ’80s, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield were on track for a big-time heavyweight boxing showdown. Tyson’s stunning upset loss to Buster Douglas also dampened that matchup but it was still worth seeing when it finally happened.
Georgia and Alabama are the two heavyweights of college football this season. And similar to the old boxing heavyweight rivalry of Holyfield and Tyson, the two teams may very well be on track to step into the ring against each other more than once before all is said and done.
