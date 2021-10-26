By the time this column runs in The Walton Tribune, I’ll be sightseeing in southern Oregon.
My husband and I are flying to Portland and plan to drive down to Rogue River country to visit my big brother for a week.
My twin sister from California and first cousin from Phoenix will meet us there. It’s a mini family reunion.
I’ve not seen my cousin Nina in over 30 years. I’ve no doubt we’ll pore over photo albums, laugh, cry and wonder when we “became” our parents.
My siblings and I had intended for a larger get-together last year with the kids, grandkids and our remaining uncle on my mother’s side, but COVID-19 thwarted that plan.
I expect we’ll have to dress for wet, cool weather but we are determined to have a blast anyway. Oregon is a beautiful state with plenty of hiking trails, wineries and quaint towns to keep us occupied. I think my siblings and I are just grateful to be healthy and active at this stage of our lives.
My brother and his wife are already retired. My sister and I are a good decade behind them. Even though we slightly younger folks must keep grinding away in the working world, I’m already daydreaming about retirement. I’m ready for the freedom an everyday vacation might bring. At least, that’s what I imagine.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the retirement age in the United States averages 65 for men and 63 for women.
Just over half of American workers plan to keep working past age 65. However, some retirees return to the workforce. Some work part time, while others pursue a second career.
My fantasy is to write full time for myself, and spend half a year traveling. Whether it is by plane, boat or RV, I’m ready for adventure.
I envy my free-wheeling retired friends who are living the RV lifestyle. One couple apparently sold their home to buy their RV. They post amazing photos of their travels across the U.S. on social media.
They appear smiling, unapologetically gray with their frisky dogs in tow. This particular husband and wife team zig-zags from one state to another. They hike in state and national parks, photograph sunrises and sunsets over lakes, mountains and oceans. They post about the nation’s historical sites, our big cities and villages, cornfields, northern forests and lonely deserts.
It’s like “On the Road with Charles Kuralt,” only without secrets or scandal. (Kuralt had a wife and a longtime companion. The broadcast journalist and author’s complex family situation wasn’t publicly revealed until after his death in the late 1990s.)
My friends are in crowded company it seems. The Washington Post recently reported that about 1 million people live fulltime in RVs.
I’m not sure where this restlessness comes from. I thought when my husband ended his military service he and I wouldn’t want to gather more moss. We love our suburban home, and have no plans to relocate. It would be nice, though, to escape to new destinations several times a year. And then come home to our little corner of Newton County heaven. No wheels required.
