I was killin’ it last week, y’all.
I organized my kid’s transport to and from theater camp each day; dealt with both scheduled and surprise doctors’ visits with my girls; designed and delivered a presentation at my Chamber referral group.
I managed soccer practice, two music lessons, gymnastics, and a soccer game. I had hair appointments for my daughter and myself, and cheered my daughter at her end-of-camp performance followed by celebratory dinner after.
I arranged another dinner out with friends, and started the process to change my daughter’s freshman math class.
Like I said: Killin’ it.
So much so that I literally started brainstorming this column Friday as I tallied everything I’d accomplished already and was set to finish over the weekend.
“I’ve written before about how I often don’t feel like an adult,” it would’ve read, “but this week I’ve felt like the quintessential soccer mom.”
It seems the universe sensed my cockiness.
And why I chose to take both daughters to Target on Sunday is still a mystery. My younger had an upcoming birthday, and I wanted her to look around the toy section for gift ideas.
My older wanted to look at clothes for the upcoming school year. One kid doing her thing was enough, so why in the world did I let them tag-team me?
Cora spent an immeasurable amount of time ooh-ing and aah-ing over Legos, stuffed animal puppies, Play-Doh, board games, and I forget what else.
My oldest tried on jeans and pants and shirts and sweaters and I forget what else. Top it off with a semi-long list of groceries and a 15-minute wait for Starbucks and I was rightfully frazzled.
We loaded the groceries, and as I rolled the shopping cart into the corral, I remember thinking, “Target does its corrals differently than Walmart, with two lines on the same side.”
It wasn’t until we reached downtown Monroe city limits that I asked Cora to put my ChapStick back in my purse — and we discovered my purse wasn’t in the car. That panicked feeling — you know the one — purged through me, and I frantically opened my banking app to turn off my card and immediately called the store.
To the person who took my purse out of the shopping cart and brought it to customer service, bless you in so many ways.
To the lady at customer service who tried hard not to laugh when I returned for it, it was a noble effort and I commend you.
After lamenting on Facebook about my complete loss of sense, my uncle — I think jokingly — suggested Prevagen, and the laugh emoji was a common reaction from others.
However, some moms were quick to chime in with their similar experiences: A friend once left her wallet in Publix, another forgot she’d set her phone down on a Target shelf, and my sister-in-law once gave her “diamond earrings to the girl at Arby’s” and then went to work.
It made me feel a (tiny) bit better about my embarrassing blunder, and I guess it could’ve been worse — after all, I could have left a kid, right?
