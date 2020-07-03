On June 20, Mr. Perry Sims responded to “Marches are about spreading socialism, not the death of Floyd” (Don Ashworth, June 13-14). His response was titled. “Speak up when people try to create division.”
I applaud Mr. Sims’ response because of the following:
Changing the topic to first abortion such as was the case in the “Marches” letter had absolutely nothing at all to do with the “marches” topic. It is a standard tactic in today’s discourse to attempt to change the subject.
Mr. Sims adequately writes of numerous examples to where the original writer continues to use example after example to divert attention toward his hidden (not so much) agenda.
I commend Mr. Sims for speaking up in this one case. I hope it motivates others who may disagree with letters and or columns and are willing to respond in an appropriate manner.
— Chuck Leathery, Monroe
