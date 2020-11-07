While you probably have election fatigue from the endless campaign followed by the endless vote-counting, at least take a minute to consider the great job you as the Walton County electorate did.
Other than the first day of in-person early voting, we heard few complaints of long lines or glitches of any sort in local elections this cycle. Patient voters and competent election workers get the credit.
Also, Jenni Phipps and her team at the Board of Elections deserve praise for carefully counting votes as quickly, and accurately, as possible. When an editor was at the board office on Wednesday, a state-supplied technician was explaining carefully how the absentee ballots are judged, and members of a review panel — one Democrat, one Republican — watched.
There’s cynicism about the process, but locally, it’s working. As your out-of-state friends call or text to ask you about Georgia and what’s going on with the voting here, you can speak confidently that in Walton County, we’ve got it under control.
