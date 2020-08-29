Gwinnett County police Officer Michael Oxford deserves his job back because he was just doing his job and the woman (suspect Kyndesia Smith) was not making it any easier!
She should have gone peacefully and let the judge decide who was right or wrong, plus I feel Officer Oxford was set up the way the cellphones were up and filming and you could hear Black Lives Matter in the background!
Blue lives matter. These guys deserve a break most are good hard-working officers who put their lives on the line to help to protect and serve.
— George S. Ellington, Lawrenceville
