I readily admit my husband and I are both just a couple of old fuddy-duddys.
Our TV viewing habits can corroborate that we have crossed the line from busy adults with no time for the boob tube into a bone-tired and boring couple that often falls asleep in front of the idiot box each weeknight after a hard day at work.
Yes, I’m of the generation that remembers three channels and no remotes. When you wanted to change the channel, you had to get up, walk across the room and switch the knob on your parents’ black-and-white set. Sometimes you had to adjust the rabbit ears on top to get better reception.
My sister and I were permitted to stay up late on Friday nights to watch the original “Star Trek ” series. I think it came on after “High Chaparral.” Yes, in those years Westerns, like “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke” were a staple. You can still catch all the whitewashed glory of the American West on Grit TV today.
Saturday mornings were reserved for cartoons and children’s programming. And by the way, by lunchtime if nothing was planned that afternoon, my parents were shooing us outside to play. We had a yard to run around in and imaginations to keep us entertained.
My little granddaughter likes the original “Scooby Doo” cartoons, something we watched as kids when it was first televised 50-plus years ago. She can see it anytime, with access to cable and the internet.
Which brings me to my viewing habits today. Through the week I am immersed in local, state, national and international news. I get alerts on my cellphone and spend countless hours on the computer reading online newspapers and viewing news sites like Reuters and The Associated Press. I usually watch “CBS Evening News” at home if I’m not covering a local city council meeting, and will also glance at BBC America, PBS and CNN to keep up with our world’s constantly unfolding insanity and chaos.
This past week was especially disheartening, what with the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, the devastating earthquake in Haiti, wildfires, floods, hurricanes and the warning that global warming is further along and worse than previously thought — not to mention the pandemic’s fourth surge, gun violence and a politically polarized nation.
And please, don’t even get me started on how frightening I find the hateful rhetoric and misinformation spread far and wide on social media. This type of reality-altering poison is polluting our nation faster than toxic fumes from a burning landfill ever could.
So, one little bad habit helps keep me from surrendering to despair. Instead of rolling into a ball of total anxiety, I relax by viewing pleasant and mindless entertainment.
I am a BIG fan of HGTV. From home improvement shows like “Home Town” with Ben and Erin Napier to “My Lottery Dream Home” with David Bromstad to “Love It or List It” with designer Hillary Farr and Realtor David Visentin, it is my go-to network. I also like “Say Yes to the Dress” from time to time.
Frank’s reality show favorites include most cooking, automobile and travel shows. And I think he has a small crush on Dr. Sandra Lee of “Dr. Pimple Popper” fame — either that or he gets a warped sense of satisfaction from gross medical procedures. Maybe both.
Don’t forget, there’s a glut of veterinary and pet shows, too. If your dog is a valued member of your household, chances are you have seen Cesar Millan train dog owners and rehabilitate dogs.
We do like our highbrow British television programs as well. PBS airs numerous quality series, like “Call the Midwife,” “Father Brown,” “All Creatures Great and Small” and “The Durrells in Corfu.”
However, TV viewing can’t replace a good novel. Frank and I are avid readers. So if you need an escape from the woes of the world and you can’t find anything on TV no matter how many channels there are, pick up a book. That’s the best escape of all.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The
Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
