I’ve had a lot of folks locally ask me about the piece in The Guardian portraying Monroe as ground zero for all the Trump-loving-tin-foil-hat-wearing-can’t-get-over-the-stolen-election-don’t-care-about-racism nut jobs in our great country.
For those who haven’t seen it yet, here is a link:
“Embarrassing” and “unfair” are words I’m hearing a lot in conjunction with the story.
My response is, honestly, what do you expect given the reputation of the publication and the likely political leanings of the author?
I was contacted by the writer for an interview via email. He indicated his editor had assigned him to do a story on how Trump supporters were feeling on the anniversary of the 2020 election, and he’d like to speak to me in conjunction with the story after reading my “Y’all Biden Folks Proud Yet?” column that recently appeared in this space.
Unlike the man-on-the-street interviews the author did, I had some time to look up the writer and his publication prior to agreeing to speak with him. Based on what I saw, I was well aware of what I was getting myself into, but that didn’t deter me from taking part in the story.
Why would it? I wanted to reach a wider audience regarding the detrimental impact I believe the president’s policies and performance are having on our country, and the author offered me an international vehicle to do it in.
I tried to get the writer to understand concern about what was happening to our country wasn’t a partisan issue, it was an American issue. It’s not about Trump not being the president, it’s about what Biden is doing as president.
If he had focused on that angle instead of ancient history, I believe the article would have read much differently.
And on that score, there are signs of hope that a majority of our country agrees with the majority of our county.
Even liberal news outlet polling has the president’s approval rating at 38%. The only politician more unpopular than him is his running mate, who is polling at a dismal 28% approval rating.
Which means 62% of those polled disapprove of the performance of a president we were told a year ago received more votes than any other candidate for president in the history of our country. After only 10 months in office and a more than friendly national media propping him up.
Interesting.
Combine that with the performance of conservative candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in off-year elections, it appears that political pendulum that is always swinging back and forth is beginning to swing back the other way.
Which can’t happen fast enough, in my opinion, as we look forward a year to the midterm election not back a year to the 2020 election.
