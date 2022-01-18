“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.”
- William Arthur Ward, motivational writer
I sincerely believe a good teacher can change the world, one student at a time. Ever the eternal optimist, I still think this is possible despite many American teachers experiencing tremendous stress today. Teachers are more valuable now than ever before.
Unfortunately, too many educators are overwhelmed. When my daughter’s rabbi recently asked her how she was doing, teaching in-person classes in a public school system with high absenteeism due to the omicron variant, Rachel replied, “We’re like the band on the Titanic.”
Rachel is an elementary school art teacher for kids in pre-K through fifth grade, but when the semester began after the Christmas holiday break she was tasked with substitute teaching for a regular third grade class. She said around 30% of teachers, students, administrative personnel, custodians and bus drivers were out sick their second week back. Rachel’s principal has asked her, and other remaining educators, to wear multiple hats just to keep the school running until they are up to full staff capacity.
In addition to a seemingly never-ending pandemic affecting our teachers — some who are forced to teach virtually or hybrid online and in-person classes again — they face increasing misconduct from students AND parents.
I know some former teachers who retired early or left education altogether because they felt the emotional and physical strain was too great. That has left a lot of systems in desperate need of teachers.
I’ve read reports of multiple states offering incoming teachers sign-on bonuses or fast-tracking student teachers and non-traditional instructors into the classroom.
Just last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced in his State of the State address that he wants to shore up the state education budget and offer teachers’ pay raises.
To be fair, the average child has also dealt with a lot these past three school years. It’s no wonder young children are acting out. The problem is, there are too many kids across the country facing ongoing challenges: poverty and food insecurity, abuse, or — in the case of immigrant and migrant children — the language barrier. Our teachers are often the only adults who consistently provide these kids a nurturing, safe environment in which to learn.
Rachel told me a lot of her students this semester are new to the U.S. Some are from Mexico and Central America, others are from Vietnam and Cambodia. Who knows what these children can achieve one day if just one teacher performs a life-altering act of kindness.
Rachel told me one little girl cried all morning in class last week. When she pulled the child aside at lunch to figure out the issue, Rachel discovered she was upset because she had trouble understanding the assignment because she is still learning English. My daughter was able to get across that, yes, learning a new language is hard. Rachel said she understood what that’s like, having lived overseas when she was in third grade. (Our then-military family had tours in Germany and Italy.)
Rachel gently told her it will be a difficult process, but one she can overcome and to ask for help. And, if the little girl wants to attend college someday to become a teacher or other professional, speaking two languages is a great asset to have. Rachel said her student was a completely different child after their little talk.
Anyone can be a teacher and change the course of a person’s life.
The late, great actor and director, Sidney Poitier, gave a television news interview some years before his death. He spoke about his early life as a teenager new to New York City. He had a thick Bahamian accent and was unable to get work with the American Negro Theatre because he could not competently read the script during an audition. Then Poitier’s life changed course because of one man’s kindness. Poitier, who was working as a dishwasher, was approached by one of the waiters.
“A Jewish guy,” he said. The older man asked him, “What’s new in the paper?” Poitier replied he didn’t know, because he didn’t read very well. The man became his teacher, sitting with him every night after the restaurant closed, for weeks, encouraging him by listening to him read the newspaper. Poitier passed his next audition. The rest, as they say, is history.
Thanks to a teacher.
