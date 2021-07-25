Few stories are as difficult for a newspaper to cover as those involving suicide.
Sadly, we had yet another to cover this week.
Typically, we don’t report on suicides. At this newspaper, and at most where I’ve worked, there are two exceptions: a public figure or a particularly noteworthy occurrence. This week, one of the two exceptions took place in Walton County.
The loved ones of a 30-year-old Monroe man were concerned about his well-being after an argument with his girlfriend Tuesday — enough so that they contacted law enforcement in Barrow County. As a result, the authorities there put out a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout, notice to local agencies about the man and his car.
Monroe police found that car at Mathews Park on East Marable Street and tried to make contact with the man. However, he drove off and officers gave chase down the street, which becomes Gratis Road. After about 2 miles, an officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car, causing it to bottom out in a field.
The man didn’t move. Officers called the Sheriff’s Office, since by now they were in unincorporated parts of the county. The Sheriff’s Office brought in the SWAT team, and a drone confirmed the worst.
The man was dead, inside the car, likely from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Not covering this case wasn’t an option for us. We’d already written about it on our Facebook page, to let people know law enforcement was active in the area and that Gratis Road was shut down and would be for some time.
We have decided not to use the man’s name. He didn’t face criminal charges, although it could be argued he did by running from the police. I supposed it also could be argued his running would be a result of the mental state that caused him to take his own life.
This is, to understate it, a tragedy.
Suicides are among the issues we discuss the most in a newsroom before publishing a story. They are so difficult. People often want us to report on them, especially if they hope we can blame it on something, like bullying. But you can’t pinpoint one thing as why a person decides to die by suicide.
It’s important to recognize that treatment can be and often is effective for people who have suicidal thoughts.
If you are struggling with this issue, please get help. I am begging you.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available with certified listeners on standby. Call today — call now — at 800-273-8255.
If you are or have been in the service, call the Veterans Crisis Line and Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, and press 1.
If you’d rather do this the new-fashioned way and just want someone to connect with, text the word HELLO to 741741.
And right here at home, you can call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 800-715-4225.
Please, make the call if you’re hurting or know someone who is. I promise we would rather tell your story of overcoming than of giving in to the darkness.
