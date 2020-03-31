The second semester of my junior year has been nothing short of a roller-coaster.
I came in taking six classes, around 15 hours, and juggling sorority and the mentor program. Amid the chaos, I still wanted to give my time to those in need over spring break. In mid-January, I signed up to participate in IMPACT UGA Spring Break Program, which has 26 different programs to choose from. I was placed into the Greenville Youth Empowerment Program, and the rest is history.
I was skeptical and nervous at first when I didn’t know a single person on my trip, but within the first day alone, I could tell these girls were going to be some of my lifelong friends.
The first two days were dedicated to getting to know the city where we were working. We went to an art museum the first day and a walking tour the second day. Then we got down to business.
The first day of service, we volunteered at a teen pregnancy clinic, Little Steps, which provides classes and aids pregnant teenagers on how to be parents. Then we went to the Julie Valentine Center, which focuses on domestic abuse cases within families. After the first day, I knew that this trip was going to be eye-opening on some heavy topics.
The second day, we volunteered at A Child’s Haven, which provides a day care service for abused and lower income children and prepares them for kindergarten. This was the first day we got to be hands-on with the children we are helping. While their circumstances were very hard, it was still heartwarming to see their growth and energy untouched and full of life.
The third day was definitely the heaviest. We traveled to Spartanburg, South Carolina, to attend a child protection program. There, we were educated on the development of a child and how it is altered when a child is abused or neglected. Then we underwent a simulation of a real case of child abuse.
I won’t get into detail, but it was very eye-opening to essentially experience a real-life case. From there we had dinner with foster children in Spartanburg, where we heard of their experiences and what their life was like under the foster system.
What ended up being our last day, we went to a food bank the first half of the day and an afterschool program for lower income families in the afternoon. We were planning on doing the same thing on Friday, but we had to be sent home due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Georgia and classes being moved online at UGA.
While I am very sad my trip was cut short, I am still very glad I gave up a typical spring break trip with friends to give my time to those who needed it. From this, I made friends I know will be there for me no matter what and that I helped people and nonprofits who needed help cleaning, organizing or just some new faces. It isn’t easy dedicating a whole week to service, but even one day giving back can make a difference in someone’s life, even if you never meet them face-to-face.