Boy, did I ever pick a crazy time to leave a 25-year career in print journalism.
Mass protests over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade were still going this past weekend around the country. Landmark bipartisan gun safety legislation was just signed into law. Last week the January 6 panel asked Americans to stay tuned for the next televised hearings scheduled for July.
Inflation continues to climb and gas prices remain high. The U.S., if not the world, could be headed for a recession.
The terrible war in Ukraine is dragging on. Covid is still circulating and now monkey pox has disease control experts on alert. Climate change is rapidly altering the landscape across the planet.
Here, at the local level, we’ve just completed runoff elections and candidates for state and U.S. races now have their sights set on November.
Local governments are preparing for projected growth. That means dealing with the lack of affordable housing and shoring up infrastructure to accommodate an increase in population and coming industry.
However, life is not all doom and gloom. There is always hope.
Hometown newspapers reflect that cockeyed optimism in stories they run about good people doing good things. I’m happy to have been a part of telling these types of stories, too. I’m honored to have had the opportunity to write about the best Walton County has to offer.
I’ve touched on how the United Way, F.I.S.H., and other civic and faith-based organizations continue to serve the community’s most vulnerable.
I’ve profiled some extraordinary individuals – first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and a vast array of dedicated community volunteers – who say they do what they do simply because they want to make a difference in the lives of others.
I’ve observed and gotten to know the elected officials who must make tough decisions to balance a city or county’s budget. Most are sincere and do want to spend taxpayers’ dollars wisely so they can provide citizens necessary services. These public servants also work to improve or add amenities that will offer residents a better quality of life. These men and women who step up to the plate to serve often face a lot of criticism no matter how they vote.
Leaving all this behind is not easy. However, my decision to make a career change has not been taken lightly nor was it one I made at the spur of the moment. I’ve been seriously considering making an exit for the past five years.
I’ve sacrificed time with my husband and children over two decades to cover city councils, county commissions and school boards. I’ve had fewer vacation days than most of my relatives and missed more holidays than I should have.
Newspaper reporters typically earn low wages in return for high stress responsibilities. Deadlines are always looming. Most news organizations simultaneously put out regular news products and specialized sections or magazines. And community newspapers today maintain an online presence which requires constant upkeep and posting to social media.
I don’t regret my time in the news industry. I am, however, excited about the new job where I can utilize my skills as a newspaper woman in a different capacity.
I’m in good company. Some of my former co-workers accepted career opportunities in other fields. A few have retired. They are all doing well.
Fortunately for readers, there are still community journalists willing to put in long hours to shine a light in the darkness. I will support them by subscribing to my local newspaper. I will support quality journalism by seeking out accurate, verified information. I will vote and I will attend – as a citizen – city council, county commission and school board meetings. And from time to time I’ll send a letter to the editor.
Leaving the news profession doesn’t negate my role as an informed and involved citizen. However, it will allow me to be a more involved wife, mother, grandmother, pet parent and neighbor.
And, in case you have admired my writing, that process for self-expression won’t stop when my time with the Tribune ends. I have unwritten novels to write.
Denise Etheridge is a staff writer for The Walton Tribune. Her email address is denise.etheridge@waltontribune.com.
