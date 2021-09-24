At this time last year we were all ecstatic we were having Friday Night Lights, even if they were a bit dimmed by the uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local school and school system officials were doing everything thing they could to keep high school football players safe before, during and after games. As with everything else COVID, that meant a lot of changes to players normal routines.
Remember when you didn’t feel like you had to put normal in quotes every time you said or wrote it? Yeah, me too.
But COVID didn’t just have an impact on high school football and its players. No, it also had a tremendous impact on those who also make the Friday Night Lights experience such an important part of the community’s fabric.
I’m talking about our local high school bands and cheerleaders.
There were many times last season when local teams were without their bands when they hit the road for that week’s game, and even at home many times bands were displaced to field level in order to free up more social distancing space in the stands for fans.
Cheerleaders, who are also so integral to the whole Friday Night Lights experience, also did not escape the impact of COVID-19 protocols. However, they had a more “normal” football season than their band counterparts. (See what I mean.)
This year, however, it’s a whole new ballgame.
While the threat of COVID spikes still loom, the bands are back in full force and helping rally the troops on the field.
As are the cheerleaders, who have been able to return to a much more normal routine this season compared to last.
We are going to tell you all about what local bands are doing to keep Friday Night Lights bright this season in our annual Halftime Showcase magazine, which will publish in this Wednesday’s edition of The Walton Tribune.
We’ll also tell you how seriously local cheerleaders take their role, not just to uplift the players on the field but to also set an example for future cheerleaders in the stands.
This is the most wonderful time of the year, folks, and our hardworking bands and cheerleaders and what they add to every high school football game locally are a big reason why.
You’ll be able to read all about it Wednesday in our Halftime Showcase magazine. Be sure to grab a copy.
