I’ll say this first, upfront, in the spirit of full disclosure: I don’t particularly like country music.
That’s probably due in part to the period in which I grew up: the first country song I really remember being a big hit was that ear worm “Achy Braky Heart,” which wore out its welcome rapidly in the nature of many such one-hit wonders.
After that, country music in the 90s seemed primarily to be dominated by the ladies, most of them singing songs that were just as much pop hits as they were country songs. The difference between Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette mostly seemed to be the former used more fiddles in the orchestarations.
That’s an exaggeration, of course, but what kid isn’t prone to hyperbole.
I like Johnny Cash and a good bit of southern rock, from Charlie Daniels to Lynyrd Skynyrd, but country mostly passed me by.
So you know it must be unusual when I notice a new country song (or any new song; almost everything I listen to these days is a couple of decades old, at least, as rock music slowly dies in an avalanche of pop and rap music).
Yet country music dominates the news cycle all of a sudden, all because a handful of country songs are getting unsually policial.
You’ve probably heard both Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town,” and Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond,” which have gone viral in ways both good and bad depending on whether you’re a record executive or a political consultant.
Aldean’s song has been decried by liberals who feel it advocates vigilante violence against those who disagree with you, while Anthony’s song, a populist protest song decrying that popular punching bad of “the elites,” has been criticized for denigrating those on welfare as fat and lazy.
Some have read racial commentary into both, as well, but that’s hardly necessary to make them alarming.
After all, even if you happen to agree with them, it’s a concerning turn for country music, mostly known for laments about dead dogs, broken down trucks and wives who left you, possibly all at once.
But in these polarized times, even popular music has to get political. It’s happened before on the left — the 60s were full of anti-war protest songs, after all — and now it’s happening on the right.
It’s enough to make you wish for Billy Ray to come back and sing about his achy braky heart some more.
I don’t listen to country music, but I don’t begrudge it to those who like it. But I should be able to avoid it if I want, so let’s keep it out of the news cycle, shall we?
Let’s go back to sexy tractors and red Solo cups and leave politics out of it. Please.
Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@ waltontribune.com.
