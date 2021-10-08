“War is mankind’s most tragic and stupid folly; to seek or advise its deliberate provocation is a black crime against all men.” — Former President and General Dwight D. Eisenhower
The intense current political mischief in Washington, D.C., for a proposed infrastructure bill and to raise the debt ceiling is frighteningly disgusting and perilous.
The last president to balance the budget was Bill Clinton for the year George W. Bush was inaugurated in 2001. President Clinton was able to do this only — only — with the support of a Republican majority in both the House and Senate. This momentous accomplishment was celebrated by both Congress and the executive branch, and all of us were the beneficiaries.
Ancient history now!
And then eight months into President Bush’s presidency came 9/11! The economic impact of the Sept. 11 attacks was the greatest “game-changer” in the last 50 years. On Oct. 7, 2001, we invaded Afghanistan attempting to destroy al-Qaida and kill Osama bin Laden.
In March 2003, U.S. forces invaded Iraq vowing to destroy Iraqi weapons of mass destruction and end the dictatorial rule of Saddam Hussein. When WMD intelligence proved illusory (we were lied to) and a violent insurgency arose, the war lost public support. Saddam was captured, tried and hanged, and democratic elections were held.
The human cost of these two conflicts is immense: Iraq — 4,431 U.S. military killed, some 32,000 wounded; Iraqi civilians — between 185,000 and 208,000 civilians killed.
In Afghanistan – 2,401 U.S. military killed, some 20,752 wounded; Afghan civilians estimates range from 241,000 to 363,000. The financial cost both paid for and heavily borrowed is in the trillions of dollars.
During the Korean War, President Harry Truman temporality raised the top tax rates to help pay for the war. During the Vietnam War, President Lyndon Johnson temporarily raised the top tax rates.
For Afghanistan and Iraq, President George W. Bush lowered the top tax rates at least 8%. And President Donald Trump lowered the top tax rates even more. In other words, we are deep in debt financially, never mind morally.
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” — Eisenhower
We have every right to protect and defend ourselves including entering foreign countries to destroy terrorists who have harmed us, and are operating and hiding. However, invading other countries has been a “most tragic and human folly.” What right do we have to invade a country killing and maiming tens of thousands of their citizens looking only for a segment of the population?
Without understanding an invaded country’s culture, religions and customs we caused immeasurable immoral collateral damage.
Separate from our military who gave their last full measure, the most damning cost has been our returning wounded physically, mentally emotionally and spiritually. As a mental health professional, I treated veterans from Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. You already know the diagnoses: PTSD, depression, anxiety, etc. The sons of two good friends are neuropsychologists working at different Veterans Administration hospitals treating veterans with major head injuries. These well-trained psychologists often find themselves in pain with tears losing too many of their patients to suicide.
The human costs never end. And we never learn.
On a personal level, not one of my friends returning from Vietnam was ever the same. One buddy, even after years of psychotherapy, still has occasional nightmares. All four of his marriages ended in divorce. And he is a good and decent man.
Each of my veteran friends is on VA disability ranging from 40%-100%. Sadly, each of them had to fight like hell to receive it.
Congress eagerly grants the military industrial complex billions in whatever it wants, making multimillionaires of the few at the top, but once a veteran returns and hangs up his or her uniform, good luck.
We are in debt paying for Iraq and Afghanistan. We are in debt paying the interest on money borrowed for these wars. One research institute calculates the interest on money already borrowed to fight these conflicts while continuing to borrow for all veterans will be $6.2 trillion by 2050. Insane, simply insane.
And today? We are destroying ourselves politically and morally here at home.
“I have spent my life in the study of military strength as a deterrent to war, and in the character of military armaments necessary to win a war. The study of the first of these questions is still profitable, but we are rapidly getting to the point that no war can be won.” — Eisenhower, who once he left office as president, preferred to be addressed as … General
The conflict in Korea was not won. It ended with an armistice in 1953 and we keep some 29,000 troops deployed in South Korea.
The Vietnam War, never declared such by Congress, was to have ended with the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. It was immediately broken and terminated for us with a helicopter departing the U.S. Embassy in 1975.
With Iraq, the United States military’s position? “We failed to meet its objective with the primary winner – Iran.”
Afghanistan: Sadly a monumental 20-year disaster. We refuse to learn!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.