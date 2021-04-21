Politics as a whole can be a funny thing to watch at times.
That goes for politicians and political campaigns as well.
Take for example Vernon Jones. Until recently the former DeKalb County CEO and one-time state representative had little use for Republicans.
The feeling was mutual. Republicans had little, if any, use for Jones.
All of that changed and changed on a dime during the 2020 presidential race when Jones resurfaced, announcing he was a big supporter of President Donald Trump. The new Jones was suddenly attending rallies for the president and letting everyone who would listen that reelecting Trump was vital for the country.
Suddenly, all of the useless feelings most Republicans had for Jones had magically vanished.
“Jones is now one of us!” they declared. Hey, if Jones was bashing Democrats, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, then he was more than welcome to do so. He became an instant right-leaning hero.
Now Jones has thrown his hat into the Republican primary for Georgia governor in 2022. Of course, the current governor, Brian Kemp, also is a Republican. But the governor, who is realistically fighting for his political future, did not go along with Trump in his accusations of massive voter fraud in Georgia for the 2020 general election.
The president felt he won the state and wanted statewide elected officials such as Kemp to back him on his claims. Jones backed Trump and at the same time had little use for Republicans such as Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
It seems these three elected GOP members did not go along with the voter fraud accusations.
Perhaps realizing his “mistake,” Kemp quickly signed into law a new voter bill aimed at making it more difficult for certain Georgians to cast their ballots. Of course, it was all coincidental that these Georgians typically vote Democratic. Wink. Wink.
Still, it might be too little, too late for the governor. Kemp is going to have a contested primary. In addition to Jones, educator Kandiss Taylor is already in the race. Taylor ran in the jungle primary for U.S. Senate last year and has a solid and growing grassroots support base.
Other names could follow including former congressman Doug Collins, who is pondering a run in the Senate Republican primary as well. Collins is also a candidate who has been on very friendly terms with Trump. He might decide to let Jones have the Republican race while he seeks office elsewhere on the ballot.
There will be a new lieutenant governor after the 2022 election since Duncan decided to not seek a second term. Perhaps Duncan believed the path to re-election was too rocky of a road to travel down.
Raffensperger also has primary opposition including congressman Jody Hice. Similar to Jones and Collins, Hice is a big backer of Trump and blames the current secretary of state for Biden carrying Georgia.
Trump will not be on the ballot in 2022 in Georgia or anywhere. But for the Peach State, you will hear Trump’s name as much as any candidate whose name does appear.
The former president remains very popular in Georgia. His reelection signs are still visible in many yards. Either his supporters are still hoping the 2020 election outcome will be overturned or they are already looking to 2024. It may very well be a little of both.
Few elected officials have drawn as much die-hard loyal supporte as Trump. A man who at one time would have been harshly criticized by those who now support him, Trump showed he was the ultimate politician. Simply tell the people what they want to hear and all of your personal baggage is overlooked. Only in the world of politics could this even be possible.
Will the former president be able to help place his supporters in statewide office? It is going to be something to watch unfold. We just thought 2018 and 2020 were wild. We may have not seen anything yet.
As for our governor and his shotgun scaring away potential suitors for his daughter, the main event was supposed to be a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
While there is little doubt Abrams will be on the ballot in November 2022, whether Kemp makes it is another thing all together.
