In my youth the American belief included knowing history as part of our education. It was a “must.”
Our entire makeup as a nation is based on a full knowledge and response to the Constitution of the United States of America. Public schools and schools of higher education today focus on multiculturalism, inequality, gender and immigration.
What does that approach say to the nation the next generation will grow up in? Let’s take a look at a survey done by the Pennsylvania Public Policy Center. Ignorance of our Constitution points up several things. That survey listed the following: 1) 37% of those interviewed were ignorant about the rights of protection the Constitution offers; 2) 33% couldn’t name any of the three branches of government; 3) only 26 % could name all three; 4) many could not give the name of their congressperson or senator; 5) some considered the Pledge of Allegiance meaningless; 6) still others felt no patriotism to America. The list goes on.
The answer to all these questions and many more are found in three documents our public schools, colleges and universities refuse to teach: the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence.
Is it any wonder such trash as sanctuary cities, violence against police and hatred are flourishing in America? This is the land of the free; where did it go? Freedom to riot, burn other people’s property and attack innocent people on the street are all criminal acts. The forming of vigilante groups is not the America I group up in. In my generation we would have vehemently opposed such tactics as criminal and certainly un-American, and we would have acted on it.
Americans ignorant of their origin and purpose is a citizenry and country headed for the trash heap. We look at nations under socialism, theocracy, communism and fascism as chaotic and dangerous to its people.
Until and unless we change our head-long spiral into such destruction we better wake up. By the way, “waking up and smelling the roses” has passed many years ago.
Our current goal must be: Wake up before we plunge into the abyss.
Does this sound like doomsday? Check it out: America is $20 trillion in debt and climbing. So what, you say? According to recent statistics that is equivalent to $166,000 of unfunded liabilities per taxpayer!
Hey, how about adding another $875,000 per taxpayer to fund Social Security and other entitlement programs now on the books.
How did we get this way? The answer is simple. We permitted politicians to do whatever they please with our tax dollars while ignoring the constitutional boundaries they are bound by and say they support.
