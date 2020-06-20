It’s tempting to think we’ve beaten COVID-19, given the summer warm-up and our nation’s attention turning to other pressing matters.
That would be a grave mistake. The illness caused by the coronavirus outbreak is far from over. We’re not seeing a second wave. In fact, the first wave isn’t even over. So, it’s incumbent on all of us to be safe as our world reopens.
Mind the need for social distancing, and remember that masks aren’t a sign of surrender. They’re about mutual respect.
We’re still all in this together.
