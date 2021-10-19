ATLANTA — I’m not sure when I first became enamored with the idea of keeping score at a baseball game.
I know it was sometime around the Braves’ magical 1991 season, even if I wasn’t at all good at it then.
I was drawn to the craft though, somehow — meticulously noting the events of this fabulous sport. On lazy summer afternoons I’d keep up with a Cubs game on WGN, scorebook in hand.
Maybe it soothes my OCD. Maybe it’s a desire to leave something behind for posterity, as my grandfather used to say. (That would certainly explain the collection of old newspapers from events big and small stacked in my guest room closet.)
But at Game 4 of the NL Division Series, I bought a scorecard and picked up this old hobby. I even made a picture once I’d filled in the lineups, Truist Park scoreboard in the background, and posted it to my Facebook page.
A certain Superior Court judge texted from her own seat at Truist Park, telling me there was a nerd alert.
Did you know there’s an emoji where the little yellow-faced guy has dark-rimmed glasses? Kind of like mine? Yeah, there is.
But I’ll own it. There’s something so satisfying about knowing I have a lasting souvenir of Freddie Freeman’s go-ahead home run and something that kept me off my phone for three hours.
